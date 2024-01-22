Why September will be so important on 2024 Tennessee football schedule | Adams

September was a crucial month for Tennessee football in the 1990s. SEC divisional play had begun, and the competition for East superiority was between UT and Florida.

Since Georgia was sleep-walking through much of that decade, the annual Vols-Gators matchup in September often determined who would represent the division in the SEC championship game.

The SEC scrapped divisional pay in favor of one bulked-up 16-team league after this past season. But next September might mean as much as ever to Tennessee.

September's degree of difficulty will have nothing to do with Florida, which won’t show up on UT’s schedule until Oct. 12.

This stakes will be different next September than they were during divisional play. The month could have more of an impact on UT’s playoff chances than anything else.

As you might have guessed, I’m not referencing the opener against Chattanooga, which − in a best-case Tennessee scenario − will lose by 50 or so points and perhaps later provide a future transfer to the Vols cause.

NC State (Sept. 7) and Oklahoma (Sept. 21) both could prove troublesome for UT. Depending on the outcomes, those games could mean even more at season’s end when the playoff selection committee is trying to choose 12 teams.

UT fans probably haven’t thought much about the Wolfpack, which in most circles is regarded as a middle-of-the-pack ACC team. The Vols haven't played them since the 2012 season opener.

Tennessee’s 35-21 35-21 victory in Atlanta turned out to be a big tease. It suggested the Vols might be headed for a winning season in Derek Dooley’s third year on the job. Instead, the Vols lost six of their last eight games, and Dooley’s job became Butch Jones’ job.

The only other time the Wolfpack appeared on UT’s football radar was during former athletic director John Currie’s circuitous search for Jones’ replacement. NC State coach Dave Doeren supposedly was on Currie’s list, which seemingly included half the FBS. Currie’s run as Tennessee’s AD lasted only slightly longer than his coaching search, but Doeren is still calling the shots on Wolfpack football.

NC State started slowly in 2023 but won its last five games to cap a 9-3 regular season. The strong finish coupled with key transfer additions have some believing the Wolfpack could contend for a berth in the College Football Playoff next season.

They added Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year), Duke Running back Jordan Waters (871 yards rushing), UConn tight end Justin Joly (56 catches, 578 yards), and Wake Forest wide receiver Wesley Grimes (20 catches for 339 yards in eight games). Combine those new skill players with what could be a veteran offensive line, and NC State should experience an offensive upgrade.

The transfer portal hasn’t been as kind to Oklahoma this postseason. Its losses include star quarterback Dillon Gabriel, offensive lineman Cayden Green and former Tennessee defensive back Key Lawrence.

Don’t feel too sorry for the Sooners, though. They probably are as confident in five-star freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold as Tennessee is in Nico Iamaleava. The Sooners also have added second-team All-Big Ten wide receiver Deion Burks from Purdue, Michigan State offensive tackle Spencer Brown, and UT Martin running back Sam Franklin.

The Oklahoma and NC State games will be challenging for UT, in part, because of the venues. The Vols will take on the Sooners in Norman, and the NC State game will be in Charlotte.

ADAMS: Tennessee football is pro game now. Enjoying it will require an adjustment

Tennessee is so much better under coach Josh Heupel when it has a packed-to-capacity Neyland Stadium in its corner. It was 2-3 away from Neyland this regular season.

The 2024 schedule tells us the Vols will need to be better on the road if they hope to qualify for the playoffs. And they will need to be better in September.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football 2024 schedule: Oklahoma makes September important