Why secondary depth is vital to Cowboys’ success in 2023

Trevon Diggs is one of the most feared and impactful cornerbacks in the NFL. Since being drafted in 2020, the Cowboys three-year veteran leads the league in interceptions (tied with J.C. Jackson at 17). He’s been a walking highlight reel and arguably the most gifted ballhawk of his generation.

While some will argue his failed gambles and allowed completions nullify his impact, few can argue the sheer talent he possesses and his ability to flip a game in a heartbeat. As such, opposing quarterbacks weren’t always eager to force balls his way. If a better option existed elsewhere on the field, one who offered less severe consequences, passers often opted to go in that other direction.

Diggs recently saw his targets drop from 103 in that 11-interception season of 2021, to just 85 in 2022. Looking at the players who lined up alongside him in 2022, it’s not hard to understand why.

Better teammates = better opportunities

After Anthony Brown was lost to an Achilles injury midway through the 2022 campaign, Dallas’ CB depth was exposed. Throughout the second-half of the season, the Cowboys auditioned multiple players at the CB2 spot, even signing free-agent options off the street.

They eventually moved their top nickel CB, DaRon Bland, outside and slid Israel Mukuamu over from safety to nickel. Given who was often playing CB2, opponents had little reason to target Diggs.

It should be of no surprise one of the first orders of business over the offseason was trading for veteran CB Stephon Gilmore.

When the Cowboys brought in Gilmore, they added a player teams would have to think twice about targeting. Gilmore’s presence in 2023 will likely shift more attention back in the direction of Diggs.

To anyone who thinks highly of Diggs, that has to be seen as a good thing.

About that depth . . .

The Cowboys didn’t just improve in the starting ranks, but they also improved in the lower ranks. The testing and tinkering of 2022 came up with some good answers to build around in 2023.

Bland proved he has inside-outside ability and can be moved around as needed. Lewis is similarly equipped, provided he gets cleared from his lisfranc injury.

The Dallas safety group is now healthy and fully intact, meaning they aren’t just better at their respective positions, but they give the Cowboys the opportunity to use Mukuamu more freely as a nickel CB.

Even the linebacker group offers depth to the Dallas secondary. While LBs are considered front-seven players, they also have back-seven coverage responsibilities.

Leighton Vander Esch returns as one of the NFL’s better coverage LBs (graded as 11th best by PFF), Damone Clark takes another step in his development following spinal fusion surgery, and reports are Jabril Cox is starting to flash as a coverage LB in mini-camp drills.

Why depth is so vital in coverage

Coverage is a single point failure system. The entire unit is only as strong as its weakest link because all it takes is one blown assignment for disaster to strike.

In a previous study by PFF’s Eric Eager, he found the highest rated coverage player entering the game didn’t always have the biggest impact during the game.

Having an elite presence in the secondary is great and it makes everyone’s job easier, but in a single point failure situation like coverage, everyone is important, meaning competent depth is critical to success pic.twitter.com/Tit0Q8w7PQ — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) June 8, 2023

Many times, lesser players in coverage were more impactful on a game than the star players, showing the importance of depth in the secondary.

Unlike pass-rushers or receivers (who are known to mail-in effort from time to time), coverage players can’t afford to take a single play off.

Secondary players need to perform 100 percent of the time or they risk giving up a game-breaking play. They’re always on and offenses are constantly searching for the weakest link in the group.

The Cowboys return a deep and talented secondary. And with the upgrades in personnel, they don’t appear to have any weak links which should have an enormous impact on the defense as a whole.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire