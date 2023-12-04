Why the SEC looks like weakest Power 5 conference in my women's basketball AP Top 25 | Adams

COLUMBIA — The SEC might have salvaged a tie in the ACC/SEC Challenge, but top women's basketball teams in the conference are on a rapid downward spiral.

LSU is back among my upper echelon at No. 10 after a decisive win over Virginia Tech, especially with Angel Reese returning to the lineup. Reese's absence revealed that Aneesah Morrow is the team's X-factor, and more minutes for her bodes well as the Tigers enter an easy stretch of schedule. South Carolina also sits comfortably at No. 1 after wins at North Carolina and Duke, though No. 11 Utah in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Sunday might be their biggest test yet.

But outside of that duo, it gets bleak quickly. Ole Miss, the SEC's rising star in 2022-23, was struggling even before KK Deans suffered a season-ending knee injury. Losing to No. 18 Louisville is one thing, but Southern Miss added a new level of concern. Mississippi State is also crumbling under expectations, dropping from my ballot after ugly losses to Miami and Chattanooga.

Tennessee looks like the same team it did a year ago, again failing to live up to preseason hype regardless of Rickea Jackson's injury. The Lady Vols fell out of my rankings for the first time after losing to No. 14 Notre Dame down three starters and No. 12 Ohio State last week. With the way the conference looks, Tennessee is going quickly running out of opportunities to redeem itself against ranked opponents.

Arkansas, which I ranked No. 8 in the SEC preseason, is a shocking sign of life for the conference. Despite losing star forward Erryn Barnum and former five-star Jersey Wolfenbarger to the transfer portal, the Razorbacks' only losses are to No. 2 UCLA and No. 19 Marquette. They also upset No. 20 Florida State in the ACC/SEC Challenge last week, earning them the No. 22 spot on on my ballot.

Emily Adams' Week 4 AP Top 25 women's basketball poll

South Carolina (1) UCLA (2) NC State (3) Southern California (6) Iowa (4) Baylor (10) Texas (5) Colorado (8) Notre Dame (14) LSU (7) Kansas State (13) Ohio State (12) Utah (11) Stanford (9) Indiana (16) Marquette (19) Louisville (18) UConn (17) Virginia Tech (15) Gonzaga (23) Penn State (25) Arkansas (RV) Florida State (20) Washington State (21) Southern Mississippi (RV)

