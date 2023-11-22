Why SEC football rivalry week will be bananas in 2024, from Texas to CFP | Toppmeyer

Rivalry week comes with the potential to turn the College Football Playoff rankings on their head.

Arkansas’ sad season could end on a high note if it spoils Missouri’s bid for a New Year’s Six bowl.

Oregon State and Washington State, the future of the Pac-2, could earn sweet revenge and bounce bitter rivals Oregon and Washington from the playoff picture.

Texas Tech will enjoy its shot at ending Texas’ playoff hopes on the Longhorns’ way out the Big 12 door.

Florida will pursue bowl eligibility and a spoiler role when it hosts Florida State.

Against all odds, Auburn aims for Jordan-Hare Stadium magic to derail Alabama.

Oh, I buried the lede, didn’t I?

The Game is the game.

A four-team playoff probably won’t be big enough for both Ohio State and Michigan this season, so Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor becomes an elimination match.

Just a tremendous slate of Thanksgiving weekend football.

And it stands to improve next season.

Nine teams enjoy at least longshot hopes of making this final installment of the four-team playoff. If the 12-team playoff were in place today, I count more than 20 teams that would retain playoff aspirations entering the regular season's final week.

Plus, the possibility looms of Texas vs. Texas A&M returning to Thanksgiving week in 2024. We know the Longhorns and Aggies will play each other next season, but the date isn’t set.

Early-season games won’t carry as much weight in an expanded playoff. For instance, Alabama’s Week 2 loss to Texas remains an anchor in this format. It would not be nearly as damaging to Alabama’s 12-team playoff prospects.

Although September games will recede in importance, November will be bananas. More fan bases will have the playoffs on their brain as they enjoy turkey and dressing.

This rivalry week is quite the tasty appetizer. The November feast arrives in 2024.

Arkansas football shows financial restraint in keeping Sam Pittman

In an oft-repeated line, former Florida athletics director Jeremy Foley said firings that must be done eventually should be done immediately, but I don’t think Foley had Sam Pittman’s unique contract in mind when he said that.

Financial restraint and school-friendly contracts are rare in college football, but Arkansas had both with Sam Pittman. A clause in Pittman’s contract would allow Arkansas to fire Pittman at a discount of several million dollars if his overall record since 2021 dips below .500.

Pittman’s record during that period improved to 20-17 after Arkansas beat Florida International on Saturday, and athletics director Hunter Yurachek announced Pittman will be retained into 2024, despite a disappointing season in Pittman’s Year 4.

TOPPMEYER: Why a Jamey Chadwell hire would fit Mississippi State football's reality

Hogs fans are frustrated with this season – and they should be. The offense regressed despite possessing talented veteran quarterback KJ Jefferson.

However, retaining Pittman is something of a win-win for Arkansas. Either he turns this around next season, or his record dips to the point where Arkansas can fire him at a discount.

Arkansas won eight games in a three-year stretch before Pittman’s arrival. Considering Pittman delivered winning seasons in 2021 and ’22 and the structuring of his contract, I understand why Arkansas would award Pittman one final chance to reboot behind a new offensive coordinator.

Emails of the week

Mike writes: Any week now I am expecting the ESPN Tuesday night rankings show to begin with Bama fan (and former Bama player) Greg McElroy showing up wearing an Alabama cheerleader outfit and leading the panel in "Roll Tide" cheers.

My response: McElroy isn’t even the biggest shill. He maintains professionalism. Rece Davis ought to trade his noggin for an elephant head, and Kirk Herbstreit's flacking for Alabama after the Nov. 14 rankings was embarrassing.

Jack writes: Write about anything relating to Tennessee football’s deficiencies this year but keep your lousy syntax off Dolly Parton, (Note: Next word deleted due to profanity).

My response: Bravo on your use of the word ‘syntax.’

Randy writes, about Billy Napier: (Note: First word deleted due to profanity) stupidest (Note: Third word deleted due to profanity) coach in the world. 4th-and 17!!!! 4th and freaking 17!!!!!

My response: That was awful. Billy’s brew keeps souring.

Three and out

1. The SEC plans to release dates for its 2024 schedule in December. If Texas and Texas A&M are paired for Thanksgiving week, where does that leave LSU? The Tigers currently play the Aggies as their Thanksgiving rival. My guess: LSU will play Arkansas during Thanksgiving week, and Missouri will play Oklahoma. LSU and Arkansas used to play for the Golden Boot during Thanksgiving week before the Aggies joined the SEC. Alternatively, the SEC could keep Arkansas-Missouri paired and position LSU against OU.

2. The debate surrounding Florida State’s playoff credentials in the aftermath of quarterback Jordan Travis’ season-ending injury seems silly. It’s simple: If FSU beats Florida on Saturday and Louisville in the ACC Championship, it’s in. Lose once, and it’s out.

3. Donald Trump will attend the Clemson-South Carolina game. That’s bigly, but not as bigly as a Tyler from Spartanburg appearance would be. Perhaps, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer could get Tyler to turn heel and fill the role of Darude and be USC’s hype man.

