Why the SEC is already a super conference. It doesn't need anybody else | Adams

The issues and topics might vary from one year to the next at the SEC spring meetings, which will begin Tuesday in Destin, Florida. But there has been a recurring theme.

The SEC believes it’s the best sports conference in the country. And its commissioner invariably reminds the conference members of that in subtle or not-so-subtle oratory before the meetings are adjourned.

That same message was sent even when the SEC wasn’t the nation’s premier conference. Now that the SEC has become so strong in so many sports, reminders hardly seem necessary.

The addition of Texas and Oklahoma this year will make a powerhouse conference only more powerful. Those programs should feel comfortable in a league that promotes itself with the slogan: “The SEC just means more.”

It’s not as though the Longhorns and Sooners needed an ego boost. Never mind that Texas last won a football national championship in 2005 or that the Sooners haven’t reigned supreme in football since Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was their quarterback. Neither program has ever suffered from a lack of self-esteem.

Texas often dominated the old Southwest Conference. Oklahoma was rarely challenged in the Big Eight − which eventually expanded into the Big 12 − except when Nebraska’s dynasty sometimes shoved it into second place.

The Longhorns and Sooners won’t just bolster the SEC’s football presence. They will strengthen the conference in multiple sports. That’s significant since the league no longer aspires to be the best only in the sport that matters most. It wants to be the best in everything.

SEC baseball is already dominant on the national level. Oklahoma and Texas will help make it just as dominant in softball.

There’s so much uncertainty in college sports right now. In fact, college football essentially has become pro football. Basketball isn’t far behind.

Players are making money off their name, image, and likeness. They’re assured of making much more in the future. Moreover, they’re free to transfer without penalty. And their transfer destination is often determined by the best NIL deal they can make.

Not all schools will be able to keep. Neither will all conferences.

But if the whole shebang blew up, how could anyone doubt the SEC would be the last conference standing?

Imagine if the SEC had to go it alone. Would that be so bad?

You got a taste of “all-SEC football” in 2020 when COVID altered the sports landscape. That 10-game football season was all-SEC all the time.

So what if you missed out on a few attractive nonconference matchups in September. You also didn't have to endure all those nonconference mismatches that typically lighten the early-season load of SEC teams.

The SEC could break into four four-team divisions and cap a regular season with its own championship playoff. Does anyone think that wouldn’t produce huge television ratings?

SEC playoffs in basketball, baseball and softball also would be compelling. Instead of one-and-done matchups or a double-elimination tournament, teams could play a best two-of-three − or three-of- five − series as they advanced through reach round on the way to deciding a champion.

I don’t expect that to happen. However, if it did, I wouldn’t mind watching.

There has been considerable speculation that college football eventually will form a “super conference,” perhaps comprised mainly of SEC and Big Ten teams.

In fact, the super conference is already here. That's exactly what the SEC became when it added Texas and Oklahoma.

