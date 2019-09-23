Why Sebastian Vettel's fortunate Singapore GP victory left Charles Leclerc rightly annoyed

Sebastian Vettel took his first win of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix - but it owed a little to luck - Getty Images AsiaPac

After a succession of thrilling races, the Singapore Grand Prix failed to deliver a great deal of on-track action. But what it lacked in excitement it made up for in tactical intrigue, ending in a surprising and slightly controversial win for Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel's first victory since August 2018 was fortunate in one main way; that Ferrari decided to stop him first, giving him the chance to jump team-mate Charles Leclerc at the pit stops. He took that opportunity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Leclerc was unhappy and naturally so. This decision cost him a memorable and brilliant hat-trick of grand prix victories, when he did everything he could personally do to win but ended up second best.

For Vettel, his 53rd grand prix win comes at a time when he needs it most. Two weeks ago in Monza he had a nightmare weekend, finishing in 13th with one costly and one dangerous error. Although he was in the wrong place (third) at the right time, Vettel deserves credit for his performance.

The race begins with a Singapore go-slow

The front of the pack were bunched up on the opening stages Credit: Getty Images

The top three of Leclerc, Hamilton and Vettel all had varying starts but held position at the end of the first lap. Vettel hassled Hamilton for second but couldn't find a way through. From then until the pit window it was a case of extreme pace management from the frontrunners, with Leclerc controlling the pack.

Story continues

It looked silly but it's not the first time we have seen this. This wasn't so much tyre management as Ferrari boxing in their rivals strategically and it was by far the most interesting thing in the opening half-hour. In most races, the top three teams pull away at the front, often getting a pit-stop's worth of time ahead of the midfield in the opening stint, which makes it easier for the strategists. This time there was none of that.

A few stats to underline this. The leading runner outside of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull - Lando Norris of McLaren - was within eight seconds of the lead after lap 15; closer than he was at the end of lap one. Looking at representative laps from lap 8-16, Daniel Ricciardo - in a Renault that was 1.87 seconds slower than the pole time in qualifying - averaged 1.48.818 compared to Leclerc's 1.49.240. Leclerc's pole lap was 1.36.217.

In this phony war, the top six were all separated by a second each which, in theory sounds tense. But it wasn't; the TV producers neglected to even show the leaders for several laps. "I can't really go much slower," Hamilton said at one point. It frustrated not just the leaders but also the midfield runners behind.

But Leclerc's leisurely pace was intentional as it meant that his rivals couldn't try to "undercut" him by pitting first to put on fresher tyres and enjoying an immediate pace advantage, as they would come out towards the back of the pack, stuck behind slower cars. It was maybe a tactic from Ferrari that was caused by their deficit in race trim to Mercedes. It worked but with unintended consequences.

Ferrari surprise Leclerc and themselves

Only on lap 15 Leclerc dropped below the 1 minute 49 second mark, after he was told by his team to go into something called "mode: race". How brilliantly F1. The pit stops were imminent and an actual race finally began.

What Ferrari did next was slightly unusual. The top six had spread out a little but the top three were still separated by 3.5s at the end of lap 18. Leclerc led Hamilton by just over one second. Ferrari were evidently more concerned about Verstappen undercutting Vettel for third - and getting Vettel into second place ahead of Hamilton - than Hamilton doing the same to Leclerc. It was a reasonable tactic but the outcome was surprising.

Vettel came in to the pits, followed by Verstappen. Vettel kept his lead over the Red Bull but with Nico Hulkenberg between them. Vettel's pace on that lap from the pits was blistering: setting the quickest times of the day in sectors two and three.

This pace had brought him into contention for the net lead. Leclerc was in danger of losing position to Vettel and stopped on the very next lap but came out behind his team-mate. The strength of the undercut was enormous - over 3.5 seconds - and that shocked everyone, not least Ferrari.

It was this decision which left him displeased on the team radio. He knew the magnitude of what happened and that passing Vettel would be difficult, even if Ferrari permitted them to race. His team had cost him victory.

Was Leclerc right to be so annoyed?

In short: yes, Leclerc was rightly frustrated. He lost the victory because he was ahead of Vettel in the first stint, which sounds absolutely perverse. But the factors in the decision and the outcome are all quite unusual and complicated, due to what happened in the first part of the race. The bunching up of the entire field early on created a strategic mess for everyone.

In most other races, we would expect a fair amount of field spread but here, after 12 laps, the gap from the leader to the last car who hadn't stopped was just 27.6 seconds - not even enough time to pit and get out ahead. On a comparable but much shorter circuit, Monaco, this gap was a minute after 10 laps of this year's grand prix. This led to strategic stasis with nobody wanting to blink, nullifying the advantage of pitting first until Ferrari told Leclerc to get on with it.

This ultimately worked for Ferrari as a team but not Leclerc. Had they brought the Monegasque in first, Vettel would have certainly dropped behind Verstappen and out of podium contention. Bringing in Vettel and then Leclerc - as Hamilton stayed out - turned a potential 1-4 into a fairly comfortable 1-2 finish. It was a sub-optimal result for Leclerc but the best possible one for the team.

In normal situations the lead car gets priority on when to stop and, assuming a similar strategy from the sister car and a gap of no more than four or five seconds, would always come in first. This is to stop the messy situation of the second car gaining an position-swapping advantage by virtue of being behind.

What surprised Ferrari was the strength of the undercut. 3.5 seconds is a lot to make up but as the Marina Bay Street Circuit is one of the longest on the calendar by time, stopping first can yield significant gains. There is no way, however, that Ferrari prioritised Vettel for the win over Leclerc. It was just an unfortunate consequence of maximising their overall position on track.

Leclerc was disgruntled during the race but spoke magnanimously afterwards Credit: AP

Compare their strategy to Mercedes, who probably still had the quicker car on race pace but botched their strategy. Hamilton was begging to pit before Leclerc and to undercut him into the lead. But Mercedes, who might have been concerned about Ferrari's real race pace once Leclerc put his foot down, were passive and kept Hamilton out for another seven laps. Neither of their cars finished on the podium and they had to tell Bottas to back off to ensure Hamilton finished as the lead car.

Leclerc was displeased not just because it cost him a grand prix in which he did nothing wrong and was the lead Ferrari, but because he was kept in the dark about the decision to stop Vettel first. "I was not aware, so I don’t know if I should have pushed a bit earlier during my first stint," he said afterwards. This was the one thing that Ferrari should definitely have done differently. All other decisions are debatable.

Fortune was on Vettel's side in Singapore but he still had to make the most of it. He did that with a super-quick out lap and, for once, keeping calm and without error under pressure. This was well-earned and one of Vettel's most-needed victories but Leclerc is right to feel aggrieved. But if Ferrari's turnaround in form is sustained, it won't be the last race he gets a chance to win this year.