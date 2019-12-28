Why Seattle is one of 49ers' George Kittle's favorite stadiums in which to play

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers have not had a whole lot of fun on their trips to Seattle over the past decade.

But the 49ers' history in Seattle, which includes eight consecutive losses by an average of 17 points, has little impact on 49ers third-year tight end George Kittle, he said.

"It would be sweet, but we're going to take it like any other road trip," Kittle said. "We're not going to focus on the past or anything like that. One week week at a time. And we're just looking forward to playing there.

"It's definitely one of my favorite stadiums to play in, because the crowd is such a factor. It's so much fun. They're involved in the whole game, and I'm looking forward that."

It's been so long since the 49ers have won in Seattle, memories get a little hazy. Joe Staley was the starting left tackle on that 49ers team that won on Christmas Eve of 2011.

"(Garrett) Celek won his rookie year," Kittle said before the record was set straight that Celek was a senior at Michigan State in 2011.

Said Kittle, "He told me he won his rookie year. So no one's won since Staley?"

Of course, 49ers Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman was on the other side of those wins in Seattle.

"That counts, right?" Kittle quipped.

The game Sunday night will determine the winner of the NFC West. The 49ers can also clinch homefield advantage in the playoffs with a victory.

The Seahawks handed the 49ers their first loss of the season on Nov. 11 at Levi's Stadium. Seattle edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney had a big game on defense and Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to an overtime victory while Kittle watched from a suite on the 800 level.

"It was brutal to watch," Kittle said. "I will say, Clowney is pretty good. He's an incredible player, but they have a lot of key players, a lot of guys who know how to win. When you have a quarterback like that, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, you're going to find ways to win.

"So we definitely have to be on top of our game if we want to go in there and try to take it from them."

Kittle missed two games with injuries to his knee and ankle in November. Kittle leads the 49ers with 78 receptions for 967 yards and five touchdowns. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll this week described Kittle as the 49ers' best player.

Without Kittle on the field, the 49ers' passing game stalled and Seattle pulled out a 27-24 victory in the closing seconds of overtime on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

"I just love football, so any game, especially a night game, that was just tough," Kittle said. "I'm lucky I don't have to miss this one."

Why Seattle is one of 49ers' George Kittle's favorite stadiums in which to play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area