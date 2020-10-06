Why Seahawks wide receivers have dropped the ball on touchdown celebrations

Why Seahawks WRs have dropped the ball on TD celebrations originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks wide receivers have some of the most epic touchdown celebrations in all of sports.

But after serving up moves to New Edition’s “If It Isn’t Love,” and commemorating boy band NSYNC with “Bye Bye Bye, in the end zone, the Hawks wideouts have yet to show us their choreographed moves in 2020.

Quandre Diggs, like all of us, has been longing for the Seahawks iconic dance routine this season. He asked Tyler Lockett why the celebrations have gone on hiatus.

“Why don’t y’all got dance celebrations no more?” Diggs asked Lockett.

Russell Wilson’s No. 1 target had this striking response: “Right now, we just be trying to put the fear in people.”

When Diggs asked Lockett what the fear was, Lockett said the wide receivers’ main goal was to “make people lose their confidence.”

WATCH

Quandre Diggs asks Tyler Lockett why the Seahawks WRs aren't doing dance celebrations after touchdowns this season pic.twitter.com/lTfpSfcmRJ — hawkschronicle (@hawkschronicle) October 6, 2020

In 2019, the Seahawks won the Bud Light Celly award at the NFL Honors show in Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV for their NSYNC rendition. The iconic dance came after Jaron Brown, who is now on the Cardinals practice squad, scored a 17-yard touchdown, and Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and David Moore joined Brown in performing the viral reenactment.

While the Seahawks wide receivers may be on strike from end zone (or should we say dance zone?) celebrations, it wouldn’t hurt to see Seattle “dance on em’” on their next scoring drive.

At 4-0 and on top of the NFC West, there’s a lot worth celebrating.