Why the Seahawks need Tre Flowers to be the answer at CB

There's a pretty consistent sentiment in Seattle that the Seahawks have a need at cornerback opposite Shaquill Griffin. Many don't think Tre Flowers is the answer.

Some of the criticism is valid as Flowers was inconsistent in his second NFL season in 2019. However a lot of it is overblown due to a pair of subpar performances in the playoffs against the Eagles and Packers.

The reality is that Flowers did have some nice moments. He posted three interceptions, two sacks and had a Pro Football Focus grade over 60.0 in eight games during the regular season. He also had five games with a PFF grade over 70.0 and one over 80.0.

Seahawks fans shouldn't be urging Seattle to find Flowers' replacement, they should be holding out hope that he can be a serviceable solution at a bare minimum, at least in the short term.

As Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times astutely pointed out on the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast, there are some hefty contracts that are going to be dished out over the next month. Paying Jadeveon Clowney or any other high-profile free agent won't be cheap. Seattle has north of $44 million in cap space, but there are 16 teams with much more cash to burn.

"If you want to pay Jadeveon Clowney $25 million, you've got to pay someone, somewhere, not that much," Condotta said. "Tre Flowers they're not paying anything to. Unless they're positive they can find some option that's better than him that they don't have to pay much for or whatever, I think they're looking at him like, ‘This is one of the positions where we sort of just have to ride with the young guy and hope our faith pays off in him.'"

Pete Carroll said as much last week at the NFL Combine. He has a unique way of offering a vote of confidence to a player while challenging him simultaneously. Carroll is counting on a Year 2 to Year 3 jump from Flowers in 2020.

"There's no reason that he shouldn't with the experience that he's had – all the play time that he's gathered in," Carroll said. "He should be ready to make a good step forward."

Shaquill Griffin offers immediate precedence for that jump being possible. Carroll said he saw a "significant shift" in how Griffin approached his past offseason. It was a comprehensive overhaul, from his diet to his workout regimen, and the boost to his play was evident. Griffin made his first Pro Bowl in 2019 after a standout year in coverage.

"That shift in focus couldn't have been more obvious in the results that it turned up," Carroll said. "I would think that's what we're counting on from Tre. He's a hardworking kid. He wants to get it done. I thought he was pretty much the same one year, two years, now this is a good chance for him to really make a jump."

Seattle will undoubtedly bring in competition and make Flowers earn the job. Condotta suggested it would likely be a "Dontae Johnson-type." But it isn't likely to be a high-priced free agent or a first-round pick, not with the graver needs in the trenches. There's still reason to hold out hope that Flowers can get the job done, and Seattle has every motive to do so.

Why the Seahawks need Tre Flowers to be the answer at CB originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest