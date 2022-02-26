Why Seahawks tackle Duane Brown could garner interest on open market

The new league year and the official start of free agency are inching closer every day. The Seattle Seahawks have a number of players who could garner some attention from other teams if they were to hit the open market.

One of those players is left tackle Duane Brown, who landed at No. 19 in Touchdown Wire’s list of the NFL’s top 30 offensive free agents.

“Drafted in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Houston Texans, Duane Brown is still chugging along having finished his 14th NFL season,” writes Mark Schofield. “While the 2021 campaign showed perhaps a bit of regression, as Brown allowed eight sacks — the most since his rookie campaign — he started every game for the Seahawks and still has the power and anchoring ability that made him a consistent performer at left tackle.”

“At this point in his career, he might not be viewed as a top-flight option at left tackle, but organizations looking for a solid performer are going to appreciate what he still offers at the position,” Schofield continues. “He projects best to a zone-heavy offense, and organizations that rely heavily on such designs and feel they are just a piece or two away might look to him to shore up their group up front.

“A team looking for a plug-and-play contributor at left tackle should be giving him a call if he hits the market.”

