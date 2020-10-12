Why Seahawks superstar DK Metcalf might be the most valuable WR in the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

DK Metcalf is such a baller.

Just five games into his second NFL season, Metcalf already has a ridiculous collection of All-Pro-caliber statistics and signature clutch moments. He has at least 92 receiving yards in each contest thus far to go with five receiving touchdowns.

Metcalf’s latest feat was a six-catch, 93-yard, two-touchdown outburst on “Sunday Night Football” in the Seahawks 27-26 win over the Vikings. He had three receptions on Seattle’s final possession, including a 39-yard catch on 4th-and-10 and the game-winning 6-yard score on 4th-and-goal with just 15 seconds remaining in the game.

“The great ones don’t shy away from big opportunities,” Metcalf said postgame. “Great players make great plays in big-time moments. I want to be considered one of the greatest, and in order to do that I’ve got to have a lot of weight on my shoulders in the big-time moments. I want the ball to come to me.”

The list of current wide receivers who are definitively better than Metcalf is shrinking rapidly. And even then, you could argue that Metcalf is the most valuable receiver in football given he’s still just 22 years old.

Metcalf himself expressed, in a humble yet confident manor, that he thinks he’s in the conversation among the NFL’s elite.

“In my mind, I feel like I’m getting to that point,” Metcalf said. “There are people I still look up to like DeAndre Hopkins, Julio (Jones), Michael Thomas, OBJ – they are great players in this league. I know my work ethic and how I am as a player. I believe I’m in that realm, but I’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

His teammates agree.

“He’s up there with the Julio’s and the Michael Thomas’,” K.J. Wright said. “He’s just getting started.”

Metcalf is up to 496 yards and five scores on the season. Those numbers are astounding, even when you consider the lofty expectations for Metcalf. But the stats also don’t properly illustrate the dominance in which Metcalf has been going about his business this season.

There was the 54-yard touchdown against the Patriots in Week 2 in which Metcalf beat the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. There was the game-winning 29-yard touchdown against the Cowboys in Week 3. Metcalf ran through half of the Dolphins defense on a 32-yard catch-and-run in Miami in Week 4.

And then there was Sunday, of course, when Metcalf caught three crucial passes on the Seahawks game-winning touchdown drive.

“They always tell me how big and strong and physical and intimidating I look, so why not act like it?” Metcalf said.

The second-year phenom offers weekly reminders that his fall in the 2019 NFL Draft was one of the more perplexing league-wide blunders in recent memory. He’s likely the most physically gifted and imposing receiver in Seahawks franchise history, and he appears poised to dominate this league for years to come.

Most importantly, as Metcalf exhibited once again against the Vikings, his ability to come through in big moments is what makes him such a transcendent star.