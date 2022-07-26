Why Seahawks RB Chris Carson won’t make formal retirement statement

Chris Carson won't make a retirement statement, just in case his neck dramatically improves. But this is where it stands. … And the Seahawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks, as they did with Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor and others, make sure he gets his money. Thus, the official designation. https://t.co/pkZ23t7fWE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

Just minutes ago, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson would be retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury he sustained last season. However, Rapoport also revealed why Carson won’t be making an official statement just yet.

“Chris Carson won’t make a retirement statement, just in case his neck dramatically improves,” Rapoport explained. “But this is where it stands . . . And the Seahawks, as they did with Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor and others, make sure he gets his money. Thus, the official designation.”

Carson originally joined the Seahawks when he was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Oklahoma State and spent his entire career in Seattle. Carson appeared in just four games last year before his season-ending neck injury.

Related