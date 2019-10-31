Why the Seahawks should put in a waiver claim on WR Josh Gordon

The Seattle Seahawks could use another dependable pass catcher. With Will Dissly out for the season, Tyler Lockett is the only player left who provides consistent playmaking ability in the passing game. DK Metcalf is a boom or bust rookie. Jaron Brown and David Moore have their moments, but again, not on a consistent basis. All three receivers struggle with efficiency.

Luckily for Seattle, the New England Patriots just parted ways with Josh Gordon. The veteran wideout had been dealing with a knee injury and was placed on Injured Reserve following Week 6. Now Gordon is reportedly healthy and ready to play. He'll enter the waiver system and go to the team who claims him with the highest spot in the waiver pecking order.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Seattle has the 28th spot in the waiver order. That makes it hard to believe they'd have a chance at landing Gordon given that he's due just $1.072 million over the final eight games of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But that shouldn't stop the Seahawks from putting in a claim on Gordon anyway. In six games, Gordon has caught 20-of-36 targets for 287 yards and one touchdown. By comparison, Moore and Brown have 22 receptions combined for 326 yards through 14 combined games. In just 11 games for the Patriots last season, Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

Obviously Gordon comes with some baggage. He's been suspended on numerous occasions by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy. But it seems like those troubles are in Gordon's rearview mirror at this point. Adam Schefter reported that Gordon hopes to join a "good, supportive situation." That's exactly what Seattle would be. The Seahawks culture is what sets them apart from the rest of the NFL, and they'd be the perfect spot for Gordon.

Story continues

The 6-foot-3 receiver wouldn't have to take snaps away from Metcalf. Instead, he could reduce the roles of Brown and Moore as Gordon would be a clear-cut upgrade over both.

It's a move with zero downside. If it doesn't work out, you can move on without any penalty. Gordon is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 so it's not like you're picking up a multi-year contract.

Seattle opted to stand pat at the trade deadline, and understandably so. Seattle couldn't overpay for current players at the cost of future draft capital if it didn't feel like those players would have changed the Seahawks outlook in 2019.

But I'm of the belief that Gordon would give Seattle more hope in its playoff push. And to get a player of Gordon's caliber without having to give up anything in return? Now that's a no-brainer in my opinion. Time to put in the claim and hope 27 other teams make a mistake by passing up on the talented wideout.

Why the Seahawks should put in a waiver claim on WR Josh Gordon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest