Why Seahawks jumped at ‘rare opportunity’ to sign safety Julian Love

The Seattle Seahawks were more aggressive than usual this spring, making a number of moves during the first wave of free agency. One of the newest additions to the squad is former New York Giants safety, Julian Love.

Seattle signed Love to a two-year deal worth $12 million despite having the starting safety spots locked up.

Coach Pete Carroll explained the decision Tuesday during his press availability at the league meetings in Arizona.

“The opportunity to get Julian, who’s a remarkable player, he had a remarkable season last year – I can’t remember a guy who played over a thousand snaps and played over 200 snaps on special as well,” Carroll said. “That’s an unusual mix. That’s just one aspect of what Julian brings. He’s a really versatile football player, he called their defenses – he had the green dot – he’s a captain.

“It’s a very rare opportunity to get a guy like that, so we jumped at it.”

Love started 16 games last season and logged 109 total tackles, one sack, five passes defensed and two interceptions.

“He can do a lot of things,” Carroll continued. “He was a very dynamic player in their system, he did everything, from the front to the back. He’s a really good deep-end player, but he fits into the running the game and pressuring and all of those things. He’s a really complete football player.

“And also, the smarts that he brings, the leadership that he brings, he’s going to be a really good addition.”

Related

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams 'pushing it' to be ready by start of season

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire