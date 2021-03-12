Why is Seahawks GM John Schneider attending North Dakota State QB Trey Lance's Pro Day?

Why is Seahawks GM John Schneider attending NDSU QB Trey Lance's Pro Day? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

On Friday, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance held his Pro Day ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

And on Friday, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider was in attendance for Lance's Pro Day.

At first glance, that may cause some Seahawks fans to panic and have some thoughts race through their heads. Does this mean Russell Wilson is gone? Is the relationship between him and the Seahawks irreparable?

No. Not at all. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, this is par for the course for Schneider, who attends top quarterback workouts every year.

Of course, there's heightened attention on the Seahawks this offseason because of the tension between them and Wilson. But Schneider being at Lance's Pro Day isn't about replacing Wilson. It's about doing due diligence on the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. Schneider does it every year just so he can know how teams value QBs across the league.

Schneider is one of the most proactive general managers in the league. He has put that on display this offseason by fielding trade calls for Wilson. The Seahawks have no plans to move him, but Schneider is still checking to see if he gets a Godfather offer for his star QB.

As KCPQ Seattle's Aaron Levine pointed out, doing these things are the mark of a good GM who wants to have a better understanding of the NFL landscape.

John Schneider is picking up calls from other teams and attending Pro Days for quarterbacks.



Scouting Lance will only help the Seahawks make informed decisions this offseason. It will give them a better understanding of the quarterback market, and it will help the team prognosticate how the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft will go.

So, breathe easy, Seahawks fans. Just because Schneider is at a quarterback's Pro Day doesn't mean Wilson is on his way out of town. This has been a staple of the Seahawks' offseason approach during Schneider's tenure in charge of the team.