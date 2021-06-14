Why Seahawks fans should have Stephon Gilmore on their radar originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As mandatory minicamp got under way on Monday for the New England Patriots, one of their star players was not present.

After boycotting voluntary offseason workouts, Stephon Gilmore was a no-show on the first day of the Pats three-day mandatory minicamp, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted.

#Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore, who wants a new contract and is rehabbing from a partially torn quad, is not present at the team’s mandatory minicamp today, source said.



The former Defensive Player of the Year has been at the forefront of contract extension and trade rumors after forgoing New England’s optional workouts last week. Gilmore is on the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract, and expected to make $7 million this year.

That is, is he shows up.

When asked about Gilmore’s absence on Monday, head coach Bill Belichick said, “we’re kind of scrambling to get things going this morning. I didn’t really get a chance to see everybody myself, so we’ll see where we’re at.”

Today’s the first day. They just got in here a little a while ago. I’m not sure if everybody is here. We didn’t take attendance at the meeting, but we’ll find out who’s here and who isn’t soon enough.

- Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore

It’s unclear whether Gilmore intends to attend the remaining two days of mandatory minicamp this week. He would be subject to $93,085 in fines if he misses all three days.

Should Gilmore want out of New England, he could be a player on the Seahawks radar, as former quarterback Jake Heaps pointed out on Monday.

While the Seahawks have a plethora of corner options in Damarious Randall, Pierre Desir, Tre Flowers, Ahkello Witherspoon, D.J. Reed, Jordan Miller, Tre Brown, Gavin Heslop, Bryan Mills and Saivion Smith, Seattle needs a premier shutdown corner.

The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro is a player that could take the Seahawks defense to new heights, but can they afford him? The Seahawks have no first-round pick until 2022, but they do have a second rounder that same year. It’s feasible to think Seattle could work up a longer-term deal if they wanted to do so, considering the salary cap space in the future.

Unless or until Gilmore is given a new deal, expect John Schneider and Pete Carroll to be in on any talks re: the 30-year-old defender. Always compete, right?