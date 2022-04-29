Why Seahawks fans should be excited about Charles Cross

With the recent departure of Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have tons of holes all over their roster, but they also got the 9th overall pick. They chose to spend it on a different offensive need, picking tackle Charles Cross out of Mississippi State

Cross is one of the most talented pass protectors in this class, with excellent length, bend, and hand usage. 80 percent of snaps for Cross in college were passing snaps, and he excelled in all of them. Cross has a little bit to learn in the run game, but when he did do it, his athleticism shined through. He was rarely beaten or overwhelmed, and should experience the same success in the NFL

The Seahawks have a massive hole at left tackle that needed to be filled, and there was little doubt in the pick once Cross unexpectedly fell to them. He will start right away, and be the blind side blocker for whatever quarterback lands in Seattle this season.

List