Why Seahawks are 1 of 5 NFC teams needing a dominant 2023 NFL draft

The Seahawks are rich with capital heading into the 2023 NFL draft, which is fortunate as Seattle has been named one of five teams in the NFC that needs to dominate in the league’s main event.

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani explains why he believes the Seahawks need to make the most of their draft this season.

“The Seahawks aren’t a team that has pressure on them to win the draft in order to save the head coach’s job or save them from a rebuild, but much like the Lions, this is a great opportunity to build upon the success they had last year,” Dajani writes. “When you possess the kind of draft capital Seattle does, you can’t let it go to waste.”

Five NFC teams that must ace their picks, with Panthers and Packers at the tophttps://t.co/DEtaKOPyda — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) April 10, 2023

“The San Francisco 49ers are favored to win the division again, but the Seahawks are right behind them,” Dajani continues “Seattle holds a whopping 10 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the front office has several options. They could trade up and secure a quarterback in the first round to serve behind Geno Smith, or they could trade down to acquire even more picks.

“The Seahawks shocked the NFL world in 2022. If they create another impressive draft class this year, the sky is the limit.”

Dajani’s other four NFC teams that need to dominate the draft are the Panthers, Packers, Commanders and the Lions.

