Why the Sea Otter Classic Is the Perfect Place to Try Your First Race

Rocky Arroyo

Want to spend some time cycling in warm sun, hanging out with fellow bike lovers, and watching some of the fastest cyclists in the world race their bikes—and maybe even hopping into a race yourself?

The Sea Otter Classic cycling festival is happening this weekend in Monterey, California, and if it’s not already on your bucket list, it should be. Whether you’re going this year or in the future, it’s a great cycling experience for every level and style of cyclist around. And if you want to race, you have dozens of options, from enduro and dual slalom for the extreme trail riders to fondos and road races for those who prefer their tires skinny.

Check Out the Sea Otter Classic

Here’s what we love about it... and how to make your racing there more enjoyable.

Ideal for Beginners

Racing can be a bit overwhelming, and can feel a bit cliquey at times if you’re new to the sport. Not at Sea Otter. It’s one of the most welcoming places for cyclists of all types, from paracyclists who want to shred trails on electric handcycle mountain bikes to some of the fastest racers in the world who’ve hopped into the Life Time Grand Prix Fuego race at Sea Otter.

The festival is intentionally beginner-friendly: It’s easy to find registration, hundreds of helpful volunteers will get you signed in and point you toward the start line, and when you finish the race, even more volunteers are there to point you in the right direction. (There are also a shocking number of porta-potties on site—and even showers for post-race.)

Our top race recommendations: The Gran Fondo Pacifico 50-miler is a great gentle introduction to racing, since it’s not quite a race but it’ll be plenty fast. If you love mountain bikes, the E-MTB race is always a good time, and that electric assist makes the hills much more manageable.

High-Level Racing for Serious Cyclists

Whether you’re hoping to hop into a highly competitive race or you just want to watch one, Sea Otter has you covered.

If you’re racing, the road race is the place to be for roadies… unless you’re feeling a little gravel-curious, in which case, definitely sign up for the first-ever gravel race at Sea Otter. But be aware, the 50 mile course has a ton of climbing (5,600 feet). Mountain bikers can opt to either do the marathon length Fuego XL on Friday or just one lap of the 21-mile course on Sunday to cap off the weekend,.

From a viewing standpoint, definitely make time to watch the Dual Slalom on Saturday during the elite races. It’s one of the only dual slalom races run in the U.S., and it’s an absolute blast to watch. Two riders at a time race down a short downhill course and the results are absolutely wild. The crowd is always intense, and it’s the biggest party atmosphere you’ll find over the course of the weekend.

To see some of the country’s top pros, make sure you’re trackside on Friday to catch the start or finish of the Fuego XL race that kicks off the.

Sea Otter Racing Tips

Do packet pickup the day before. The Laguna Seca venue where Sea Otter is held is massive, and while it’s all very well signed, it can take a while to find your way around. Hit up registration and get your race packet with your bib number a day or two before your race, and scope out where the start line is.

Arrive very early on race day. It can take a while to get in and get parked if you’re arriving at peak hours. Give yourself a lot of padding to get parked, get your bike set up, do a warmup, and get to the start line.

Be prepared for changing weather. Laguna Seca can be blisteringly hot one moment, and then the breeze picks up or the clouds come out and the temperature drops like a rock. Be ready for a wide range of temperatures, and above all, make sure you have sunscreen.

Take advantage of the festival after your race. Race entries come with free festival passes, so make sure you make time to walk around the festival, demo a bike or two, drool over the latest and greatest that the cycling industry has to offer, grab lunch (or a beer) at one of the food trucks, and maybe even watch another race or two.

