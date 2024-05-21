Why Scottie Scheffler’s Arraignment in Police Assault Case Has Been Delayed

His arraignment was originally set for Tuesday, May 21

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Scottie Scheffler

Following his arrest on a charge of assaulting a police officer on his way to the PGA Championship, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment in the case has now been delayed.

Per Sports Illustrated, the pro golfer's arraignment, originally set for Tuesday, May 21, has been pushed until June 3, his attorney Steve Romines confirmed.

While the outlet reported that Romines offered "no other details," a Louisville attorney told Yahoo! Sports that one of the reasons for the delay is that "Scheffler needs to be present for the hearing."

According to Yahoo!, Scheffler, 27, is scheduled to play the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, which runs from May 20 to May 26. That event, the outlet noted, is followed by the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, with the first round kicking off on June 6.

As for the arrest, it took place during the second round of this year’s PGA Championship, when the pro golfer was detained on May 17 by Kentucky's Louisville Metro Police for attempting to bypass a traffic stop and enter the Valhalla Golf Club.



Related: Scottie Scheffler Jumps Up to 3rd Place at PGA Championship After Arrest While Rory McIlroy Drops Down

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to public records, Scheffler faces a felony charge of second-degree assault of a police officer, as well as multiple misdemeanor charges including third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Per ESPN, an eyewitness to the incident said Scheffler tried to drive around a fatal car crash that happened earlier in the area by driving on the median — and continued to drive despite a police officer instructing him to stop. When he finally did stop the car, he was pulled out of the vehicle and placed in handcuffs.

"Right now, he's going to jail, and there's nothing you can do about it,” the arresting officer told Darlington, he claimed, after Scheffler asked the reporter, “Can you help?”

Following his arrest and subsequent release without bail, Scheffler took to Instagram and claimed he was told by police to drive through the area.

David Cannon/Getty Scottie Scheffler

Related: Scottie Scheffler Wins His Second Masters Tournament, Secures 2024 Green Jacket

“This morning, I was proceeded as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” he wrote.

“I never intended to disregard any of the instructions,” the post continued. “I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

"I was never angry. I was just in shock, and I think my body was just — I was shaking the whole time," Scheffler recalled during a press conference following the second round of the PGA Championship that same day, during which he claimed the leaderboard.

"I was shaking for like an hour. It was definitely a new feeling for me. [An officer] came out and we had a nice chat and then the officers inside the jail were tremendous," he added. "A couple of them made some jokes I think when they figured out who I was and what happened and how I ended up there."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.