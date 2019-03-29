Why Scottie Pippen doesn't believe Kevin Durant will leave Warriors for Knicks originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

If you're of the opinion that it would be crazy for Kevin Durant to leave the Warriors this summer to join the New York Knicks, you now have Hall of Fame company.

As you probably know, the two-time NBA Finals MVP has the option to opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer. A number of teams - including the Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers - are expected to pursue Durant, and many believe the 30-year-old star will say goodbye to the Bay Area in order to try and bring a title to the Big Apple.

But six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen isn't buying the whispers of KD leaving the Warriors for the dysfunctional Knicks.

"I'm not buying none of this," Pippen said on ESPN's "The Jump," via Bleacher Report. "Why would KD even leave? What's the point? Why would you leave Golden State? You're gonna be the highest-paid player on the team, you're winning.

"I don't see KD leaving. I think he left OKC to find happiness. ... He's found happiness."

While that makes sense to most people, some expect Durant to sign with whichever team offers him the most money. Based on the salary cap's projection at $109 million, the Warriors could offer Durant the most years (five), total money ($221 million) and average annual value ($44.2 million).

Leaving the vaunted Warriors would be a strange decision, but there are some who believe Durant isn't as happy in the Bay Area as he thought he would be, and that leaving for New York would give him an opportunity to add another chapter to his legacy.

As Durant and the Warriors speed toward a third straight NBA title, the questions surrounding the future of the 2014 NBA MVP only will get louder.

If the Warriors do win again, would Durant really turn his back on the opportunity for four titles in a row? It seems doubtful, but only Durant knows what the future holds. Even he might have mixed feelings on where the next step in his NBA journey will take place.