Why Scotland are playing Israel in women's qualifier

Scotland women play Israel at Hampden on Friday in a Euro 2025 qualifier [SNS]

Euro 2025 Group B2 qualifier - Scotland v Israel

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 31 May Kick-off: 19:05 BST

Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland, iPlayer and BBC Sport website; follow live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Scotland are set to play a qualifying double-header against Israel over the coming days amid the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The first match, at Hampden Park in Glasgow, is on Friday before the return game in the neutral venue of Budapest, Hungary, on 4 June.

With tensions high, both Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers will take place without any fans in the stadium following the expectation of protests.

But why is the game taking place? What do those involved think? And could there be protests?

Why is the game taking place?

Scotland and Israel were drawn together in Group B2 of Euro 2025 qualifying - alongside Serbia and Slovakia - in March.

Having drawn in Serbia and beaten the Slovaks at Hampden in their first two games, the Scots were always scheduled to host Israel in back-to-back matches.

In the aftermath of the 7 October attack by Hamas and the Israeli government's military response, European football's governing body, Uefa, decided no matches in it's own competitions could be held in Israel for security reasons.

As a result, Hungary has mostly been the home of both Israel's men's and women's football teams in the last seven months.

Club sides Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Haifa played Europa League and Europa Conference League games in Hungary as well.

That's why Tuesday's return tie with Scotland is taking place in Budapest.

Despite moving games out of Israel, Uefa has always been clear that Israeli sides would continue to play matches in continental competitions.

That has come despite some pressure to exclude Israel and its teams, as Uefa and Fifa did to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"There was no such discussion or such intention from the Uefa administration," general secretary Theodore Theodoridis said in February.

"These are two completely different situations of two countries."

An automatic forfeit applies if a team - such as Scotland - refuses to play a match.

Uefa can also open disciplinary proceedings, which could result in disqualification from the competition altogether.

Could Israel still be banned?

Fifa, which governs world football, is currently taking legal advice on a motion submitted by the Palestinian football association to suspend Israel from the sport.

Earlier this month, Gianni Infantino - president of world football's governing body, Fifa - consulted lawyers on whether Israel has breached its regulations and delayed a decision until 25 July, when its executive committee is expected to vote.

The Palestinian football authorities have been backed by Jordan and other Middle East associations.

The Israeli FA labelled the move "cynical".

What does the Scotland camp think?

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa addressed the situation two weeks ago in a media conference after naming his squad.

The Spaniard said his opinion on the subject "doesn't matter" as Uefa has sanctioned the matches - and said his focus is on doing the job on the pitch.

It was a view echoed on Tuesday by goalkeeper Lee Gibson, who was clear that the players were guided by those making the decisions.

"We just have to focus on the game itself," the 32-year-old said.

"We're footballers and our priority is to make sure, when we go on the pitch, we perform.

"Everything else is dealt with by the Scottish FA and Uefa."

Will there be protests at the game?

Last week, the SFA took the decision to play Friday's game at Hampden behind closed doors without any fans after being "alerted to the potential for planned disruptions to the match".

It added that it "no option" but to act "following extensive security consultations with all key parties".

Public demonstrations against Israel's military operation in Gaza have been happening regularly across the UK.

One group - the Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee - has arranged a protest before the game at Hampden and called for the matches to be cancelled.

Police Scotland says: "Appropriate policing plans are in place to maintain public safety and minimise any disruption to the community."

Tuesday's return game in Budapest will also be played behind closed doors.