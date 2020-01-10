Why Saturday’s playoff game between the Ravens and Titans will be decided on the ground

When the Titans knocked off the Patriots in the Wild Card round last weekend, two things became immediately clear.

First, that the Ravens weren't in for a typical No. 1 vs. No. 6 matchup. Second, the winner of the ground game would likely advance to the AFC Championship Game.

The Ravens and Titans, while different in how they approach running the football, have the same philosophy about the ground attack. And the team that executes the best will have the inside track to play for the conference title.

"We're just looking at it as what it is," Josh Bynes said. "We have to stop the run. That doesn't change, regardless of who we're playing."

The Ravens rank 20th in run defense at 4.4 yards allowed per carry. Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher and Titans workhorse, averages 5.1 yards per carry and finished the season with 1,540 rushing yards in 15 games.

The Titans rank seventh in run defense at four yards per carry. Lamar Jackson, who set the NFL's rushing record for a quarterback in a season, ran for 1,206 yards in 15 games. The Ravens also set the NFL's all-time rushing record for yards in a season with 3,296 yards on the ground.

It's not a secret that both teams will try and establish the ground game, and early.

Pretty good nugget on NFL Live about Ravens-Titans: Lamar Jackson leads the NFL in rushing yards before contact, Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards after contact. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 8, 2020

"We're playing for more this week," Brandon Williams said. "It's a playoff week. Stopping the run is more important, because that's what they do a lot more. For us, on me, on the whole defensive line, that's what we're prepared and ready to do. That's what we hang our hat on day-in and day-out throughout the whole season, so we're definitely prepared."

According to a press release from the NFL, this marks the fourth time the team with the top rushing offense met the team with the league's leading rusher in the postseason in the Super Bowl era. In each of the matchups, the team with the league's leading rusher has won.

The focus for both the Ravens and Titans will be on stopping the ground game, and for the Ravens, that starts with defending Henry. Or at least slowing him down.

Henry has rushed for more than 100 yards in five of his last six games and is a load to bring down at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds.

"He's a cutback runner," Earl Thomas said. "He's very patient. He'll find creases. And guys didn't seem like they were too interested in tackling him. So, our mindset is a little different. I think we're going to try to tackle him and try to swarm, and we're going to see how it plays out."

Henry rushed for 182 yards against the Patriots in the Wild Card round. The Titans, with Henry as the leader of the offense, run the ball 48 percent of the time - 4th highest in the league.

The Ravens lead the league in terms of run: pass ratio and run the ball 56 percent of the time.

"Other than try to tie his shoelaces together, not many people have had success," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of defending Jackson. "We'll have to prepare and try to get our players as ready as possible to defend not only him, but Mark Ingram and (Gus) Edwards. It's impressive what they've done."

Baltimore and Tennessee aren't mincing words. Saturday's game will be one that's decided on the ground, and both teams know it.

"If Tannehill tries to pass on us, I don't think that will go in their favor," Thomas said. "We know they're going to try to run the ball. But we just have to stop the run and play sound on the back end."

