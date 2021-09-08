Why Saints, Seahawks are projected to miss playoffs in '21 Game Theory
Why Saints, Seahawks are projected to miss playoffs in '21 Game Theory. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Colts QB Carson Wentz is expected to play vs. Seahawks in Week 1.
Here's all the info on when and how to watch, listen or stream.
Colts open the 2021 season as 2.5-point underdogs to Seahawks.
The Rams have an extremely high ceiling this season, and we've laid out 11 bold predictions – including a Super Bowl projection.
The Dolphins' team captains for the 2021 season include wide receiver Mack Hollins, who was selected by players over quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
"He feels really good today. Now how he feels tomorrow or the next day or the next day, I don't know," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.
As it relates to the T.J. Watt contract impasse, the clock is striking 12. Literally. The Steelers will practice today at roughly 12:15 p.m. ET. If Watt doesn’t have a new deal, he may not be there. If he’s not there, he may not play on Sunday. The problem continues to be the refusal of [more]
You may have the opportunity to play Bishop Sycamore in your own Yahoo Fantasy league.
Why wouldn't the Steelers just give T.J. Watt a blank check?
Here's why one legendary QB thinks Patriots rookie Mac Jones will end up being the "steal" of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Less than a month ago, the Washington Football Team said it didn’t have a list of eight final names. It apparently now does. Owner Tanya Snyder, who is running the team during Daniel Snyder’s voluntary (unless it isn’t) break from day-to-day control due to the outcome of the investigation regarding years of workplace misconduct that [more]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Brandon Bolden were excited for former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola after he joined the Texans on Tuesday.
The only experience that matters to Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is how the youngest U.S. team in history prepares for Whistling Straits in a bid to win back that shiny gold chalice. Equipped with the most captain's picks in Ryder Cup history, Stricker added four more rookies to his team on Tuesday to join the six players who earned automatic spots. Among those left out was Patrick Reed.
Larry Fitzgerald has seen what Trent Sherfield can do and is excited for the rest of the NFL to witness it with the 49ers.
Texans trade starting cornerback Bradley Roby to the Saints
The Houston Texans have pulled off a trade that sends cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints.
Will the Bears be without nose tackle Eddie Goldman in Week 1?
New York Giants vs Denver Broncos prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.