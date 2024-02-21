Why Ryder Gravenhof, Ben Boehm chose Division II football programs

Two of the top players in the area are headed to the NCAA Division II ranks for football.

Hamilton running back Ben Boehm signed with Harding and Holland Christian linebacker Ryder Gravenhof committed to Grand Valley State.

Boehm was a second-team all-state selection. He finished with 1,403 rushing yards on 165 carries. He scored 22 touchdowns. He also scored on an interception return and once on a reception.

"I chose Harding because I believe what they believe as a team. Harding looks at football as something greater than just football. They focus on the brotherhood and loving each other as well as creating wholesome men. Harding also gives me the opportunity to get together with all of my teammates and grow our hearts closer to the Lord. You don't find that at many other schools because most schools focus entirely on winning," he said. "To be able to say I am officially committed to Harding University is something I never thought I would say in my lifetime. What started as just a dream is now reality."

Holland Christian's Ryder Gravenhof, left, and Hamilton's Ben Boehm committed to Division II football programs.

Gravenhof, also a second-team all-state selection, was near 100 tackles and had 44 solo tackles, five for losses and five sacks.

"One of the main things that drew me to GVSU was the competitiveness of the program," Gravenhof said. "The atmosphere and energy were unmatched by any of the other schools I visited. Their support for student athletes was impressive; they want you to be successful on and off the field. That being said, I plan to study business, and their business program is very good. I wanted a culture where I was going to be pushed to compete at a high level, and GVSU is a program that has those qualities. I was impressed with their campus. The coaches are men of character and are going to push me to be a better athlete and man."

