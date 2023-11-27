Why Ryan Silverfield was wrong to call out disgruntled Memphis football fans | Giannotto

Ryan Silverfield must have wanted to say it for a while because the question didn’t force him to give the answer he did. He was simply asked Friday, in the aftermath of Memphis football’s 45-21 win at Temple, to give his takeaways from the regular season.

He chose, initially, to go after a segment of disgruntled Tigers fans that has been going after him for about two years now.

“I'm not going to sit here and boo-hoo off a nine-win season. I like to reflect on all the positive things,” Silverfield said. "The people that are going to be unhappy with a nine-win season are the same people that, when we went 8-3 my first year, beat UCF and won a bowl game, that reached out, 'Coach, please don't ever leave Memphis. Please don't ever leave Memphis.' And then seven months later, 'Hey, let's help you pack your bags.'”

“They're the same people that complain about politics but refuse to vote,” Silverfield continued, “the same people that'd probably boo Santa Claus in this place.”

He went on to praise the supportive fans, but the message was clear – a 9-3 season should be enough at Memphis. At least this year.

He’s probably right, by the way. But that doesn’t mean he should have said it out loud.

It was unnecessary and short-sighted, and served only to highlight why Silverfield’s bosses should be terrified about giving him the contract extension they’re undoubtedly considering giving him.

Those people who ‘boo hoo,’ many of them are fans, too. Indeed, they’re the fans Silverfield has to win over eventually if his tenure is going to become something more than a game-by-game referendum on the job he’s doing.

They’re the portion of the fan base that have to be converted into regular customers if this program is to fulfill its potential as a revenue driver and as a platform for prospective conference realignment in the future. They’re the fans who Memphis football coaches have been trying to woo into Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for decades, the fans that turn crowds of 25,000-30,000 into crowds of more than 40,000. They're the fans Memphis might need if it's actually going to raise another $50 million for stadium renovations.

So what did Silverfield do to galvanize them? He gave them a rallying cry that could easily be construed like this: If you don’t give money to support the program, you don’t matter. Maybe he didn’t intend for that, but that’s how “the same people that complain about politics but refuse to vote” comes off.

Again, in this era of NIL and the transfer portal, he’s probably right. He’s probably entitled to defend himself after a season that began with his name on hot seat lists. But that doesn’t mean he should have said what he said out loud. Not when what he actually accomplished this season didn't change a lot of minds.

I’d argue there was progress made, albeit not the overwhelming kind. The offense was noticeably better; quarterback Seth Henigan had his best season, and the team won several close games after losing all of them last season. But there’s also a worthy argument that those improvements were simply the result of a weakened league. That this nine-win season can’t really be compared to the other nine Memphis has had in more than 100 years of playing football because the Tigers have rarely played a schedule quite this soft.

So where Memphis football is today is basically where it was at the start of the season because the support for Silverfield remains lukewarm, at best. He got nine wins and a fourth-place finish in the AAC, which is exactly what Vegas expected and exactly what the league’s coaches expected. Meets expectations might well be athletic director Laird Veatch’s evaluation. Memphis competed for a championship, as Veatch laid out as a requirement after last year, and lost to the two teams playing in the championship game this weekend.

Does that merit an extension? I wish it didn’t. I wish it didn’t feel like Memphis is about to make the same mistake it did with Josh Pastner a decade ago and give a coach a few more years on a deal that’s going to divide the fan base. But in the deluded world of major college athletics, in which having two years left on a contract like Silverfield will this offseason is viewed as a recruiting liability, Memphis will get pressured into a bigger commitment.

With that will come bigger expectations, from the fans behind Silverfield now and the fans that aren't. What's it going to look like if Henigan is back re-writing the Memphis football record book next season only to leave without a conference title?

That’s why Silverfield’s postgame comments rubbed me the wrong way. That's why, frankly, if his goal is to succeed at Memphis, they were dumb to say out loud.

He deserves to feel good about winning nine games. He’s probably right that some fans should have been able to enjoy what happened this season more than they did. But to invalidate legitimate concerns about his program, to tell the portion of the fan base he’s paid millions to win over that they are less than others because they aren’t satisfied with his performance, is exactly why giving him more money and more job security is still a very risky move.

Silverfield, in trying to puff his chest out, only served to remind us all of that.

