Why Ryan Preece was unshaken by violent crash with Kyle Larson in overtime at Talladega

From the time NASCAR came into existence in February of 1948, a prayer has been spoken before each race for the safety of the drivers as well as the safety of the fans and everyone in attendance.

During Sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, those prayers were very much appreciated during the closing laps of what became an overtime race that stretched from 188 to 196 laps.

Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, and Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Hendrik Motorsports Chevrolet, were collected in a violent crash during the first overtime attempt when Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet of Trackhouse Racing tried to run the center but collected Noah Gragson’s No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet. Gragson crashed to the outside, and Larson spun to the inside apron before spinning back up onto the track and into the path of Preece.

That’s where the power of prayer strongly came into play. The heavy hit Larson’s Chevrolet took came to the right side of his car. Had it been on the left side where Larson was sitting behind the steering wheel, the outcome likely would have been quite a bit different.

“Thankfully, I’m OK, but my car is absolutely destroyed,” Larson said in an article for Racer.com. “The cockpit’s a mess. I’m just thankful that I’m alright and all that. It’s just a bummer. We put ourselves in position once again on a superspeedway, and the results don’t show it. Another wreck not of my doing on a superspeedway. I just hate it, but we’ll keep getting better, and eventually, it’ll have to work out, I would think.”

Both Preece and Larson exited their cars without injury. Both were evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Preece’s Ford was destroyed in the front-end area. The right-side door of Larson’s car was torn open, and door bars on the right side appeared to have been bent toward the car’s center. Both cars have been taken to NASCAR’s R&D Center for further evaluation.

“We’re very lucky that Kyle and I can go over there, and we can use this as a moment to continue evolving this car and making it better,” Preece said Tuesday.

Safety is always NASCAR’s top concern. The crash in the closing laps at Talladega will be carefully looked at by the organization’s top officials as they take even bigger steps toward more safety measures.

“Something that my body does naturally, apparently after watching this wreck, is that last year they talked about drivers pushing their head back before they wreck to make sure that they didn’t slam their head and cause a concussion. Well, my body just naturally does that before impact, so I’m very lucky that my instinct to mind is to brace. I haven’t got a concussion. So to speak on that: Yeah, Kyle and I are very lucky. We’re lucky that we’re able to help the process to continue to make the car safer. We both wrecked and we’re OK. So, it’s good.

“I don’t design race cars, but right now you obviously feel the impact. It was probably one of the toughest hits I’ve ever taken in a race car, and I’ve hit walls with hung throttles on concrete, concrete walls with dirt behind them. I’m sure Kyle’s taken heavy hits or big flips in the past. Anything we can do to keep working to lessen the impact that we feel as a driver is certainly going to help. But as far as what they do with the information they are gathering, hopefully it’s going to be something that benefits us drivers sooner than later.”

When there are high speeds involved, racing has its challenges. The crash at Talladega will be on the minds of drivers and teams as they head to Dover International Speedway this weekend with the goal in mind of ways to make the right door bars more rigid. Still, the laws of physics will dictate damage when crashes occur. Minimalizing that damage in the goal.

“…A s drivers, you don’t want to take any more risks than you already are,” Preece said. “Whether it’s an unpopular opinion for the answer I’m going to give: It’s still dangerous. This is a sport where every time you put that helmet on, there are risks involved in this job. I understand that and have always understood that. That’s why you tend to race a certain way, trying not to put your fellow racer or anybody in a bad situation where you ever have to be a part of something like that. We’re all a little crazy to do this, but we love it for a reason. I’m very lucky and I understand that, but it’s great to be at NASCAR’s top level, perform and do this.”

