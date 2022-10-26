Why Ryan Poles changed mind about Bears trading Robert Quinn

Bears GM Poles explains why he changed mind about trading Quinn originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – When Ryan Poles took the Bears general manager position, trading Robert Quinn wasn’t on his to-do list. At least, not initially.

That changed Wednesday when Poles sent the veteran edge rusher to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick.

It was a smart move for a rebuilding team. One that was made possible because of the play from guys behind Quinn on the defensive line depth chart.

“Yeah, like I said, I think the guys around him,” Poles said Wednesday when asked why he changed his mind about trading Quinn. “I really do trust in [Trevis] Gipson, he’s had a good start to the season; [Al-Quadin] Muhammad, he’s brought intensity and toughness to that group; and even young [Dominique] Robinson has flashed, he tipped that ball that Roquan got the other day and has a promising future and I think he’s going to continue to trend upwards.”

Poles understands that trading a vital piece of the Bears’ locker room fabric could negatively impact a team fresh off a resounding 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. But he also knows this was best for his long-term vision for the Bears.

“That’s really where you have to compartmentalize those two different areas,” Poles said. “You know, for the future I think it’s going to give us the ability to continue to grow and build our foundation that we’re trying to build. That is the exciting part.”

Trading Quinn saved the Bears around $10.5 million between this season and next, per PFF. The Bears are projected to have $125 million in salary cap space this offseason.

Early Wednesday, linebacker Roquan Smith became emotional when news of the Quinn trade broke.

Quinn was a leader and a beloved member of the Bears’ locker room. It was a tough decision for Poles to make, especially coming off the blowout win in New England.

Story continues

But his job as general manager is to construct a big-picture rebuilding plan and execute it. Quinn’s role in that vision was to be a veteran leader that could steady a young roster in Year 0 of a rebuild. He did that and more.

Still, Poles had to do what was in the best interest of the Bears. Not the 2022 Bears, but the Bears’ franchise and its long-term outlook.

“I value - I think I’ve talked about that a lot – the locker room and what it means and the culture and it sucks to mess with that, to be completely honest with you,” Poles said. “But again, my job is to do what’s best for this organization not only now, but in the future. I felt like that was the best move for us to make.”

Poles said he doesn’t expect the Bears to make any more moves as the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches.

But if the trade of Quinn showed us anything, it’s that Ryan Poles is disciplined and will do whatever he thinks will help his grand vision to rebuild the Chicago Bears succeed.

Robert Quinn played a role in that, no matter how small. But the time had come for Poles to cash in one of his best veteran trade chips on the team.

As he always said he would, Ryan Poles did what was best for the Chicago Bears.