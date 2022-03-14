Why Ryan Jensen’s new Buccaneers deal is crucial for Tom Brady’s continued success

Obviously, the biggest news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the last 24 hours was the announcement from one Thomas Edward Patrick Brady that he will be returning to the NFL for his 23rd season after a brief retirement. The Super Bowl LV champs were thwarted in their desire to “run it back” by the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round, but with Brady back on board, the 2022 Bucs would seem to have as good a shot as any NFL team.

Another player who decided to return to Tampa — and this decision was very much predicated on Brady’s return — was center Ryan Jensen, who would have been a highly-coveted free agent if he made it that far. But on Sunday, Jensen agreed to a new three-year, $39 million contract, which leaves Brady — who has always needed great protection up the middle of his offensive lines — in very good shape.

So, this Jensen tweet represented great news for the Bucs and their fans.

Well I guess I better order some more baby powder. LFG!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dfhJaPqxi7 — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) March 14, 2022

Last season, per Pro Football Focus, Jensen allowed four sacks and 27 total pressures on 886 (!) pass-blocking reps. When reviewing those allegedly allowed sacks — two of which came in the wild-card win over the Eagles — there were times when Jensen was trying to play clean-up as other protections faltered. There aren’t a lot of reps in which Jensen just gets mauled; he’s always in control, which is why he’s so valuable.

Another of Jensen’s specialties is his ability to get downfield in a hurry, and when he does so, he’s usually proficient when he needs to attack a target in space. This is a highly underrated attribute, which you really realize when you watch centers (and other offensive linemen) who whiff in the open field, leading to stops and broken plays. This rep against the Rams proves the theory in Jensen’s case — if you’re running screens, this is the kind of center you want.

As a run-blocker, Jensen can get as nasty as you like. One thing that really stands out on his tape is his ability to establish physical dominance at the line of scrimmage, and then head to the second level to blow through linebackers and safeties to help second-level runs happen. On this 12-yard Ronald Jones run against the Buccaneers, watch how Jensen seals his side at the line of scrimmage, and upfield.

While Tampa Bay’s offensive line will look different following guard Ali Marpet’s retirement — Marpet may have been the team’s best offensive lineman — Jensen’s return solves a problem that head coach Bruce Arians and his staff did not want to try and piece together in the offseason. As Jensen is one of the NFL’s best centers, his value to the team is obvious, and his new deal is well worth it.

We’re sure that Mr. Brady would agree.