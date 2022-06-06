Why Ryan Fitzpatrick says he 'hated' facing Eagles' Fletcher Cox

Why Ryan Fitzpatrick says he 'hated' facing Fletcher Cox originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ryan Fitzpatrick is finally putting a bow on one of the most unique careers in NFL history, and on his way out the door he's telling some tales from his 17 years in the league.

On a recent episode of Adam Schefter's podcast, Fitzpatrick chopped it up with the ESPN insider for over an hour talking about his retirement, his plans for the future, and his favorite stories and games from his time in football.

And Fitzpatrick also included a few nuggets on the things he disliked from his playing days - like the hardest hits he ever took, and the guys he truly loathed playing against.

MORE: Why A.J. Brown expects DeVonta Smith to ‘dominate’ in 2022

The name that came to mind for Fitzpatrick when he was asked about the guys he hated facing? Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Here's why 91 gave Fitzpatrick nightmares:

"FITZPATRICK: I always hated going up against Fletcher Cox. Just - I don't know, he's a scary dude and likes to talk out there.

"SCHEFTER: What's he say?

"FITZPATRICK: Oh, plenty of stuff. Not meant for the podcast."

Fletcher just absolutely tormenting Fitzmagic out here! I love how chatty the Eagles' defensive line is. Between Cox and Graham, opposing offenses must be absolutely sick of the trash talk by the final whistle.

But how did Fitzpatrick actually fare against the Eagles and Cox?

He actually went 2-2 against the Eagles after Cox was drafted, winning in 2019 (Dolphins) and 2018 (Bucs) but losing in 2015 (Jets) and 2014 (Texans). Cox did rack up some serious damage on Fitzpatrick in those four games, notching 1.5 sacks and 7 QB hits. And his last two games vs. Fitzpatrick were more productive than the first two, so those memories are fresher in Fitzpatrick's mind. Makes sense.

Fitzpatrick started seven total games against the Eagles during his career, the first of which came during his rookie season with the St. Louis Rams in 2005. He went 3-3-1 against the Birds (of course he worked in a tie) and threw 14 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and averaged 7.04 yards per attempt in those seven games.

Story continues

READ: One-time Eagles phenom still trying to recapture magic

Honestly? Not bad. Over a 17-game season his numbers average out to 34 touchdowns, 19 interceptions, and 4,313 yards. A few too many picks, but otherwise solid.

Still, it's always nice to have a guy on your team who legitimately strikes fear in other players when they think about the nastiest dudes in the league.