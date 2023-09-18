Why Rutgers’ Greg Schiano thinks Michigan football could be No. 1 team in country

Perhaps many didn’t expect Rutgers to enter Week 4 undefeated, but the Scarlet Knights are humming along and brimming with confidence after winning the first three games of the season.

Last season, Michigan football played Rutgers after it already had played some top-tier teams and still got everything it could handle in the first half of the game before pulling away in the second. In the two previous years, the Scarlet Knights gave the Wolverines all they could handle for the entire game, with the 2020 contest going to triple overtime. As a result of those close calls, as well as Saturday’s play against Bowling Green, it’ll be unlikely that Michigan will overlook its Big Ten East brethren from New Jersey.

Jim Harbaugh will don the headset on the sideline for the first time this season, returning from his three-game suspension. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano says that he doesn’t have anything more than a professional relationship with Harbaugh, but notes he’s incredible at what he does, and should give the maize and blue a boost.

“I have a lot of respect for Jim,” Schiano said. “He’s an excellent football coach. Knows how to get the most out of his organization. I don’t have a close relationship. It’s more professional. But ultimate respect.”

Of course, the fact that Michigan is considered to be a top team in the country has Schiano on high alert.

The Wolverines are coming off of back-to-back Big Ten Championships as well as College Football Playoff appearances. Schiano says that Michigan may even be better than advertised — which, considering the maize and blue are ranked No. 2, means there’s only one position to move up into.

“Great challenge, No. 2 team in the country. Probably could be easily ranked No. 1; they are that good,” Schiano said. “There’s absolutely no weaknesses in this team.

“When you look at what they have, their offensive line, two-time reigning Joe Moore Offensive Line of the Year, an experienced quarterback who can both run and throw accurately, deep, do all the things — he’s a future first-rounder at quarterback. They have two running backs that are as good as anybody’s in the country. A slew of receivers, tight ends.

“Flip it over to defense: Their defensive line is maybe the best in the country. Big, physical, deep. Linebackers run and hit. Secondary covers well. Kicking game, they have specialists that are arguably the best in the nation.

“So definitely a tall order, but we need to make sure we take care of us. That’s what we need to do and that’s what we’ll do in preparation, and then great opportunity to go out to Ann Arbor and go play. So looking forward to it.”

The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights will kick off at The Big House at 12:01 p.m. EDT on Big Ten Network.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire