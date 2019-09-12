Why Russell Wilson went into 'dad mode' in Week 1 vs. Bengals

There's been a clip circulating Twitter of Russell Wilson pulling Germain Ifedi out of a scrum during the Week 1 play that resulted in Chris Carson's 10-yard touchdown reception.

Wilson was running to celebrate with Carson in the end zone when he spotted Ifedi on the ground tussling with Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap. Luckily for us, NFL Films had Wilson mic'd up for the game.

"Hey! No! No! No, no, no, no, no, no," Wilson said in the clip. "We go a touchdown. No, no, no."

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was asked about playing peacemaker in the second quarter of last Sunday's game.

"It's a very physical game and guys get in tussles and this and that throughout the game," Wilson said. "For me, we just had Chris score, and I didn't want anything to bring it back or any penalties that would hurt us. Ifedi was just trying to play tough there. It was going back and forth. I think I went into dad mode there and saved us from getting a flag."

Wilson's level head is one of his best qualities as a quarterback. You can add "dad mode" to Wilson's long list of attributes that benefits Seattle's offense.

