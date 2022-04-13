Why Russell Wilson is Seahawks’ most impactful draft pick of all time

NFL analysts are busy this time of year trying to finalize their mocks ahead of the draft at the end of April. But instead of looking at the current prospects, some writers have chosen to look back at previous drafts to determine which selections turned out to be as impactful as teams had hoped.

Recently, Seahawks Wire editor Tim Weaver put together his list of the 12 highest-value players of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era and quarterback Russell Wilson topped the list.

“In the 10 years since he was drafted Wilson has won 104 regular-season games, earned nine Pro Bowl nominations, led his team to the playoffs eight times, won four division titles, two NFC championships and one Super Bowl,” Weaver writes.

During the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era, which draft pick is your favorite? Tim Weaver of @usatodaysports ranks some of the Seahawks' most valuable draft picks in recent years.#GoHawks x @Delta — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 13, 2022

“Wilson did all that with a defensive-minded, run-first head coach, an imbalanced roster and a horrible offensive line for most of his tenure as Seattle’s starter,” Weaver continues. “That’s not half-bad for a 75th overall pick and his best may be yet to come.”

And even though Wilson has been traded to the Broncos, his impact in Seattle might not be finished just yet. If the Seahawks are able to capitalize on the draft capital they received in exchange from Denver, Wilson can solidify himself as the most impactful draft pick in Seahawks history.

This year’s NFL draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas.

