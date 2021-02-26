Here’s why Russell Wilson would ‘love’ to join the Bears

Alyssa Barbieri
1 min read
When the shortlist of teams that Russell Wilson would consider being traded to was released, may were surprised — shockedthat the Chicago Bears were among them.

After all, there’s not much that’s attractive about this Bears franchise at present, especially with those in charge on the hot seat in 2021.

So why exactly would Wilson want to head to Chicago? The reason lies in the Bears’ dysfunction, believe it or not.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Wilson’s thinking is “big picture,” where he would like to be in an NFL managerial position or even ownership position in the future. And helping turn around Chicago’s storied franchise, which has been struggling for decades, would be perfect for his resume.

“He’s not thinking in terms of their struggles on offense,” Fowler said. “He’s thinking in terms of turning around a franchise that is historically great but has had struggles on offense for the better part of 20 years. He would love that kind of story.”

While the Wilson talk has certainly heated up in Chicago — with the Bears being persistent in attempting to acquire him and Bears players recruiting him — the Seahawks aren’t interested in dealing Wilson right now. But that could certainly change next offseason.

Although, given Chicago is among the teams Wilson would want to play for, general manager Ryan Pace needs to do whatever it takes to land the quarterback that would instantly be the franchise’s best ever.

5 Bears that could be on the chopping block this offseason

