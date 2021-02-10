Why the rush to replace Tyron Smith on Cowboys OL? (Video)

While the focus of the Dallas Cowboys’ offseason is certainly centered around Dak Prescott and his contract situation, there are other things to be concerned about. What does the future hold for stalwart left tackle Tyron Smith, who missed 14 games due to injury in 2020? Does the club need to move on, or are there other more sensible solutions?

The cap hit, ability to replace and much more needs to be considered outside of how many games fans can expect him to miss. The Catch This Fade Morning Minute dives into this conversation, and also a preview to this week’s latest episode.