Why Rumson-Fair Haven football is 'cherishing every moment' after NJSIAA semifinal game

RUMSON -- Alastair Orr let it soak in for a moment after his team broke from an after-game huddle in the end zone Friday night.

The scoreboard lit up still with the 28-7 result. His Rumson-Fair Haven team won again. This time against Haddon Heights in the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 2 football semifinals.

Rumson-Fair Haven’s win means another game to play together, at home.

“This is it, man, I'm just cherishing every moment you know…I have been playing with these guys since fifth grade, in elementary school,” the senior running back said. “I wanna stay on the field with these guys and get as much time as I possibly can.”

More: NJSIAA football playoffs Week 2: Shore Conference schedule, scoreboard, highlights

What it means

Rumson now will be vying for its eighth NJSIAA sectional championships and will be making its 12th sectional championship game appearance - all since 2010.

So next week’s return to a sectional final might seem like more of the same – but it’s more than that to tight end Jackson Gallagher, who caught a pair of touchdown passes and had a team-high 119 receiving yards.

Rumson-Fair Haven will host Haddonfield.

“It’s amazing just thinking hopefully making history here, at home next week…there’s absolutely nothing like home,” Gallagher said.

“I don't know the other team, but I know they're coming here no matter who they are,” Orr said. “We’re going to go back to work, with film on Monday…and it’s just one more week of football with these guys.”

Turning point

Rumson-Fair Haven made halftime adjustments with the scored tied 7-7 and there was a pep talk from head coach Jeremy Schulte.

“I told them ‘don’t let it be the last time you step foot on this field. Think about everyone that’s been there for you guys and done things for you,’ and I think that showed in the second half. They played their hearts out. They stepped up and started playing some football,” Schulte said.

The defense went into lockdown and Haddon Heights was unable to convert a first down over the final 24 minutes. An interception by Dennis Devine and a sack by Will Tencza were among the standout stops.

Pride had no small part in Rumson’s rally, Schulte said.

“They know that when they put that home jersey on with the numbers on the side, that they're representing more than just themselves,” the coach said. “We knew that we could run the ball effectively on them in the second half, and the offensive line did their job. Everyone played their part and Owen made some great plays.”

Rumson by the numbers

Owen O’Toole: 8 of 15 passing for 173 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Alastair Orr: 19 carries for 88 rushing yards

Kellen Murray: 12 carries for 104 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

Luke Marascio: 1-yard run for a touchdown

Jackson Gallagher: 119 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns.

They said it

“I think Rumson gets a reputation as being the spoiled kids sometimes, but they don't see that these kids are in the weight room until 6 and 7 p.m. All throughout the winter, the spring and the summer,” Schulte said. “They're here and they put in the hours, they put in the hard work. They’re super respectful and they play for each other. They truly love each other."

Rumson-Fair Haven 28, Haddon Heights 7

Haddon Heights 7 0 0 0 - 7

Rumson-Fair Haven 0 7 7 14 - 28

Scoring summary

First quarter

(H) Andrew Harris 53 yard pass to Damier Outterbridge-Ali (Harris kick)

Second quarter

( R) Luke Marascio 1 run (Childs kick)

Third quarter

(R ) Jackson Gallagher 85 pass from Owen O’Toole (Childs kick)

Fourth quarter

(R ) Kellen Murray 7 run (Childs kick)

(R ) Gallagher 14 pass from O’Toole (Childs kick)

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore football: Rumson-Fair Haven beats Haddon Heights in NJSIAAs