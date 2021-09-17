Why a late-round WR should excite fantasy managers?
Yahoo Fantasy's Liz Loza chats with Co-host of Open Bar and Dynasty Dummies podcast JMic about some booms and busts ahead of Week 2.
Matt Harmon asks you, the people what had you most surprised in week 1 of the Fantasy Football season.
Liz Loza & Dalton Del Don preview the 49ers traveling east to the Philadelphia Eagles as well as the thirteen other games on Sunday's slate.
Fred Zinkie delivers his second edition of waiver wire pickups for the week ahead, focusing on pitchers.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top running back plays. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
Pro Football Focus named Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the player of the week for Week 1, and FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe had a 'big problem" with that. Here's why.
Some independents hope to protect their home turf, plus the renewal of a long-standing regional rivalry that once had conference title implications.
No. 1 Alabama faces No. 9 Florida in the headline game in college football this weekend. Our experts make their game picks and predictions for Week 3.
“If it hits the tree, it goes in the hazard, I'm making 7,” Phil Mickelson said. “So it was a critical shot.”
Many are chalking up Green Bay’s bizarre Week One loss to the Saints as stuff happens. The question is whether that stuff will keep happening. Most think it won’t. If it does, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has an explanation for it. “This game is too hard,” Irvin told TMZ.com on Friday. “That’s why you [more]
Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins got a second chance to win the game on Thursday night after Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence jumped offside on a 48-yard field goal attempt that went wide right. Should Hopkins have gotten that chance? Although Lawrence clearly went before everyone else on the New York defensive line, one of the [more]
Patriots head Bill Belichick gave a 10-minute response to a question about long snappers Friday. If you love football and its history, the entire answer is worth the read.
That last second-kick from Dustin Hopkins wasn't just big for Washington. It was also big for Taylor Heinicke's pockets.
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to stream Chiefs vs Ravens live right now. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start
Late in the summer of 2019, retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski told a roomful of media members in New York City that he needed to retire from playing pro football because it had taken the joy out of his life. “I was not in a good place,” an emotional Gronkowski said through tears. “Football was bringing me […] The post Tom Brady Hints Rob Gronkowski Is Back to Old Self After Leaving Patriots appeared first on InsideHook.
Some defensive players you might see more of for Ohio State going forward. Who do you think needs to be in there?
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
In a season-opening edition, we applaud the Ryder Cup venue, Brooks' comments, Lefty’s future, and questions with POY voting.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano says despite Giants Head Coach Joe Judge's attempt to put a positive spin on his team's 0-2 start, dissension appears to be growing. The sideline tirade of Kenny Golladay and the Instagram rant of rookie Kadarius Toney are just two examples. All the good will Judge has built up since arriving in New York could be in jeopardy if the Giants cannot turn their season around, beginning in week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.