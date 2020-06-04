Word of warning to anyone wondering how the Raiders are preparing to utilize rookie Lynn Bowden this season: Don't bother asking him. He isn't at liberty to say.

"I'm really not permitted to speak about that right now," Bowden said while taking a break from the Raiders virtual OTA's.

The mum's the word response wasn't relayed out of anger or deceit. The outgoing Bowden can't wait to get on the field in his first NFL season and is beyond excited to help the Raiders anyway he can. He's open and frank about all that and doesn't mind expressing it one bit.

Why versatile rookie Lynn Bowden could be Raiders secret weapon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area