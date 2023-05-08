Why are rookie QBs ranked higher than vets?
GoJo Show's Brandon Newman and Mike Golic Jr. talk about NFL quarterback rankings and why people are putting rookies ahead of signal callers who have NFL games under their belt.
GoJo Show's Brandon Newman and Mike Golic Jr. talk about NFL quarterback rankings and why people are putting rookies ahead of signal callers who have NFL games under their belt.
Do you take the undersized but productive QB prospect or do you prefer a player with all the tools but less may need to refine his skills? The 2023 class has a little bit of everything.
The NFL will roll out the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
Luck remains off limits.
A recently released 200-plus-page transcript details exculpatory evidence in the case against Matt Araiza.
It’s unclear if Jordan Spieth will be able to play at the PGA Championship next week.
Fields left OSU as a junior in 2020 for the NFL draft.
The two biggest universities in Iowa are dealing with sports betting scandals.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by reacting to the news that New York Giants NT Dexter Lawrence has reached an agreement on a contract extension. The Giants are building through the trenches, and Lawrence looks to be a big part of the future in New York. In other news, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was upset to hear that the Washington Commanders had reached out to former Colts QB Andrew Luck last season. Jori thinks Irsay's reaction was a little overblown given the Commanders never appeared to seriously pursue Luck. Next, the duo take a look at the record number of fifth-year options declined from the 2020 draft class, as they attempt to find which players from that group could still bounce back and land a big payday next season. Jori likes Commanders EDGE Chase Young, while Charles likes Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Queen and New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton. Jori finishes the show by sitting down with San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa, who discusses the 49ers defense under new DC Steve Wilks and his preparations for a run at another Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.
Sterling had been in the 11-15 range on the Yahoo Sports rankings of the world’s best mixed martial artists for the last few years, but it’s high time he enters the Top 10.
The Nuggets and Suns play Game 5 on Tuesday.
Hosts on the Bill Cunningham Show were laughing hysterically as Bob Huggins called Xavier fans an anti-gay slur on Monday afternoon.
"Coach Prime" has made Colorado relevant again.
Take a look inside a growing combine staple, where women pursuing all sorts of roles in football learn from NFL coach of the year honorees.
We're used to seeing Richardson announce her presence with colorful hair and racing fits inspired by the iconic Florence Griffith-Joyner. But these days, it seems she's letting her running speak for her.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don sets you up for Week 6 with some pickups to consider.
How to watch tonight's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
Harden’s scoring binges and vanishing acts reflect a postseason that keeps surprising.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger react to the weekend’s big news that LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny James, has committed to USC and what that means for college athletics.
Carlos Alcaraz is in the zone right now, having won four titles in the last four months.
The NBA has two more intriguing matchups for Monday.