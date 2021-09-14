Why Ron Rivera thinks Giants QB Daniel Jones has been so successful vs. Washington

4-0: Rivera on why Daniel Jones has been so successful vs. WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has an 8-19 career record under center. Despite not having stellar numbers as a starter thus far, Jones has been the kryptonite for one team in particular: Washington.

Jones has won each of his four career games against WFT, meaning half of his all-time wins have come at the expense of the Burgundy & Gold. Though many may look at it as an anomaly, Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who was at the helm for two of those games, gives Jones his due credit.

“He runs well with the ball. He’s a dynamic runner. He’s a quarterback that can take advantage of that. One of the things that we can’t do and expect to win is to have the turnovers like we did last year. We got to protect the football, be smart with the football and take advantage of some of the opportunities we can create,” Rivera said to the media on Tuesday.

Washington conceded seven total turnovers over the two games played against the Giants in 2020. Seven. That’ll make it easier for any opposing quarterback to take advantage. On the flip side of that coin, New York gave the ball up just once over that span. But it’s not just WFT’s miscues that have given the Giants the upper hand.

“[Jones has] a good arm, strong arm quarterback who throws the ball. We’ve got to keep him contained to keep him in the pocket,” Rivera said.

Keeping Jones in the pocket could be the catalyst that propels Washington to its first-ever win against a Jones-led offense. In the 20-19 loss to New York in Week 6 of last year, Jones was NYG’s leading rusher, scrambling seven times for 74 yards.

So how do you force a guy like Jones to commit turnovers? Rivera echoed his statement.

“We just got to force them, create them. I think first of all, one of the things you gotta be able to just keep him in the pocket because his athleticism and ability to run. He’s dynamic," Rivera said. "And again, a guy that can throw on the run is also a guy you got to be concerned with. We know based on some things we saw from last year, keeping them inside the pocket is important.”

Per Statmuse, Jones has a 100.0 passer rating across his four games against Washington, throwing for 901 yards, eight total touchdowns and three interceptions. WFT’s daunting defensive unit—which forced an interception from Justin Herbert to William Jackson III in Week 1—will hope to keep Jones’ head on a swivel on Thursday night.