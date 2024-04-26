Why Rome Odunze is a great fit for the Bears
Yahoo Sports' Draft Live crew reacts to Chicago's decision to pair the Washington wide receiver with the No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Yahoo Sports' Draft Live crew reacts to Chicago's decision to pair the Washington wide receiver with the No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Six former Trojans have been taken at the top of the NFL Draft.
Round 1 is here in Detroit. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Every player was dressed to impress at the 2024 NFL Draft.
There is plenty of offensive talent available in this NFL Draft.
Jayden Daniels said he isn't sure what to expect in the NFL Draft.
What would a mock draft look like using just betting odds?
In the common draft era, the league has never seen the top three teams trade away their starting quarterbacks after season's end. It's part of a broader evolution in how the NFL scouts and values the position.
Our final 2024 mock draft projects four quarterbacks in the first five picks, but the Cardinals at No. 4 might represent the key pivot point of the entire board.
What does Chicago need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.
“Please Let The Coach & GM Pick This Year" read a sign out front.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the absolute mess of a season from the Houston Astros thus far and where the team has gone wrong, as well as give their good, bad and Uggla from this week & preview this weekend in baseball.
The Giants didn't select Daniel Jones' replacement in the first round.
The Rams went seven years without making a first-round pick. The Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey deals accounted for more than half of that.
The Royals' reliever was diagnosed with melanoma during spring training.
The Panthers added a weapon for quarterback Bryce Young
Fans could finally get their wish and have the day after the Super Bowl be a holiday.