Why Roma star Pellegrini is Italy’s No.10 at Euro 2024

Luciano Spalletti explains that Lorenzo Pellegrini has been picked as Italy’s No.10 for Euro 2024 ‘because of his quality’ even if Nicolò Barella could have had the same number.

Italy announced the squad numbers for the upcoming Euros on Saturday afternoon and it was confirmed that Pellegrini would wear the Azzurri’s No.10 in Germany.

During a press conference attended by Football Italia on Friday, Spalletti explained why Pellegrini was the chosen one for the No.10.

“Pellegrini can wear the No.10 because of his quality. He knows how to float in the spaces, he knows how to take free kicks and penalties. He has the feet to put that sweet ball in little spaces. He sees beyond the first pass. He has all these things,” said the CT.

Spalletti had previously hinted that either Pellegrini or Barella would be the candidates for the No.10 role. The Inter star has been given the No.18 shirt for the Euros.

Pellegrini is expected to start on Sunday, June 9, in the last Italy friendly before the Euros against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Roma star finished the 2023-24 season with ten goals and five assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The 27-year-old pulled out of the Italy Euro 2020 squad three years ago due to an injury.