Why Rodney Harrison believes Raiders are Tom Brady's best free agency fit

Can't imagine Tom Brady playing for any team but the New England Patriots?

You may want to chat with Rodney Harrison.

The former Patriots safety, who joined Phil Perry on Radio Row in Miami on Friday for the latest installment of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast, is actually happy his ex-teammate is testing the free-agent waters for the first time in his career.

And unlike some in New England, Harrison believes there's a real chance Brady signs with another club.

He has a specific club in mind, too.

"Who knows if the (Las Vegas) Raiders come in and say, 'Hey Tom, we want to give you Kirk Cousins-type deal. We want to give you a three-year, $90 million deal and guarantee all of it,' " Harrison told Perry. "You don't think Tom Brady wouldn't take that? I think he would."

Here's Harrison's case for Brady in silver and black:

I think (Brady) would say, 'The Oakland Raiders have a good offensive line, they have (running back) Josh Jacobs and a bunch of injured guys that were on defense. They're not far off. They'll be right there and competitive in the (AFC) West if Tom Brady goes to Las Vegas. ... You're dealing with a bunch of young guys who look at Tom and hold him as the holy grail. Those guys played hard, they played tough; they were competitive in a bunch of games. And then you have Darren Waller, who's a Pro Bowl tight end. Like, what more do you want? And you have one of the best offensive lines in all of football.

The Raiders finished 7-9 last season, but to humor Harrison: center Rodney Hudson and left guard Richie Incognito combined to allow just one sack and 12 quarterback pressures last season, while Jacobs led all NFL rookies with 1,150 rushing yards and Waller finished second to Travis Kelce in tight end receptions and yards.

Harrison also believes veteran head coach Jon Gruden would work well with Brady as the team transitions from Oakland to Las Vegas.

"Think about Jon Gruden: He doesn't like young quarterbacks who he has to teach everything," Harrison said. "Tom, he's seen it all. He's seen everything. Whether it's a quick passing game which helps out Tom, whether it's him dropping back 5-to-7 yards and throwing the ball down the field, they have the offensive line and they have the credentials with Tom Brady and Jon Gruden."

The Raiders also have a quarterback signed through 2022 in Derek Carr, who likely would be kicked to the curb if Brady came to Las Vegas. But maybe Carr had reason to get defensive about Raiders owner Mark Davis chatting with Brady at Conor McGregor's recent UFC fight.

"If I'm Tom Brady, if I decide to go anywhere, I'm going to Las Vegas," Harrison concluded.

Did we mention the Patriots host the Raiders in 2020?

Why Rodney Harrison believes Raiders are Tom Brady's best free agency fit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston