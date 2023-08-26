Why Rock Bridge football is using a 'make-it-take-it' strategy with its quarterbacks

Rock Bridge’s story begins with a quarterback tackle, a missing towel and a fumble.

On a day when kickoff was postponed to 8 p.m. due to a local heat advisory, players on both sides of the field knew what they were getting into when they stepped foot onto Rock Bridge Field for the first time of the evening.

The heat certainly affected the game and each players’ level of fatigue, but none more than Kaiser, who on his final play of the night lost a fumble after the ball slipped straight through his hands and into the backfield.

“[The ball] was soaking wet, and it just went right through [my hands],” Kaiser said. “I lost my towel four plays before that, and I mean, stuff happens like that, but it's kind of a freak play. That’s never happened to me.”

After losing the fumble to a Park Hill South defender, which ultimately sealed the game at 13-10 in favor of the Panthers, Kaiser retreated to his own sideline for the final time. Even though the Bruins got the ball back with only 20 seconds to go, it was no longer Kaiser’s turn.

Rock Bridge's Brady Davidson (2) throws over the middle for a receiver downfield during a 13-10 loss against Park Hill South on August 25, 2023.

Bruins head coach Matt Perkins implemented what he called a “make-it take-it” system with Kaiser and Rock Bridge junior Brady Davidson. If one quarterback scored on offense, he would return to the field, and if not, the next drive went to the other guy, and Kaiser did not score.

“It’s tough for me,” Kaiser said of the Bruins’ unique quarterback strategy. “It’s not ideally what I want [for] my senior year, but at the same time, we’ve got another strong quarterback below me. He needs his exposure, [too], and that's important.”

While this isn't routine by any means, it makes sense considering the other outlier with Rock Bridge football. Both Davidson and Kaiser are rated as three-star college football recruits. Some programs go years without having a three-star quarterback. This year, the Bruins have two.

Davidson did get his chance to shine, leading the Bruins to their second points drive of the night — ending in a 57-yard field goal to give the Bruins a 10-0 lead — but while he showed some flashes of success, his time in the backfield wasn’t overwhelmingly efficient. It did push him to perform at his highest potential, however.

“Having that competition just advances our skill level every day,” Davidson said. “It pushes our defense as well, and it [helps] with communication between [Sam and I].”

When Kaiser lost the football on his final drive, Davidson made sure to shake his hand and give him words of encouragement. When Davidson threw the Bruins’ second interception of the night on a drive that might have taken the lead, Kaiser made sure to follow suit.

That was Perkins’ goal when he implemented the system, but even though it seemingly worked chemistry-wise, that didn’t quite translate in the way he had hoped for on the field. But for that, he blames no one else but himself.

“Ultimately, whenever you get through with the game you always want to reflect on what you can do better as a player,” Perkins said. “But tonight, that's gonna be on me. I’m going to second-guess a few things we did on critical fourth downs … I didn’t get it done for us.”

With a loss as close as it was, the Bruins are going to want it back by the time the end of the season comes around. They’ve adopted a mantra of “14 more games” as a way to motivate themselves to play as hard as they can, aiming to make it all the way to the state title game.

Rock Bridge's Sam Kaiser (5) throws a screen to the outside during a 13-10 loss against Park Hill South on August 25, 2023.

Starting their season with a three-point loss wasn’t ideal for any player on the Rock Bridge High School varsity football roster.

Losing a game by means of a 43-yard field goal wasn’t ideal, either, but showing up to Monday's practice with a 0-1 record might be the worst outcome of them all for the Bruins.

“I feel like crap that our team had to play a four-quarter game as hard as they did and still come out with a loss,” Rock Bridge senior quarterback Sam Kaiser said. “It’s a tough loss, but I think we’ll be good. We just have to get back to practice.”

Getting there won’t be easy, but Rock Bridge’s story only has room to go up from Friday evening. It might have started with a fumble and a loss, but the Bruins hope it can end with a championship trophy, a victory speech and a happy bus ride home.

And if you ask them, they’ve got the best possible coach to help them get there.

“We have the best coach that there's ever been,” Davidson said. He's always there. He's always pushing us to be better. He's got the right game plan, and we're going to play until we make it all the way.”

