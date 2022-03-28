Why Robert Saleh believes DeMeco Ryans will be great NFL head coach soon

Why Saleh believes Ryans will be great NFL head coach soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Robert Saleh believes when DeMeco Ryans’ time comes, the 49ers' defensive coordinator will make a great head coach.

The New York Jets' head coach spoke at the NFL Annual Meetings about Ryans’ first season om charge of the 49ers' defense. Saleh saw the potential in Ryans since the former linebacker started as a defensive quality control coach with San Francisco in 2017.

“I’ve seen it from when he was a Q.C.,” Saleh said on Monday. “DeMeco is definitely on the fast track as everyone sees, but it’s deserved. He’s incredibly intelligent, he’s got a tremendous demeanor to him, a great presence. Very organized, very detailed.

“I know he pulled himself out of the head coaching race this year, but I promise whoever hires him as a head coach is going to be very fortunate.”

Ryans was reported to be the lead candidate for the Minnesota Vikings' head coaching vacancy prior to the team hiring Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to fill the role. Ryans turned down a second interview with the club to further his development with the 49ers.

After a challenging start to the 2021 season, Ryans’ defense developed into one of the top in the NFL in several metrics. Saleh believes it was natural adjustment to being a first time coordinator and noticed a marked difference in how the group played as the season progressed.

“He’s only going to get better,” Saleh said. “Obviously in the second half of the year he really got into the groove and when you’re watching tape you can see that team took on his identity. Really excited to see what he brings in year two.”

With several of the same pieces in place heading into the 2022 season, Ryans and the 49ers' defense could be set for another productive year. The few changes that have been made could help get avoid another slow start.

The 49ers will go forward without nickel back K’Waun Williams, who signed with the Denver Broncos. San Francisco added cornerback Charvarius Ward to the secondary. The former Kansas City Chief will bring veteran leadership and press-man coverage skills to the group.

The defensive line will be without D.J. Jones, who was also signed by the Broncos. In his place Ryans will need Javon Kinlaw to return to the rotation healthy, after a second procedure on his knee. The third-year lineman will work along side of Arik Armstead in the middle of the line but the 49ers will likely look for a bookend for Nick Bosa in the draft with Dee Ford's future uncertain.

