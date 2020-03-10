Why a Robert Griffin III trade would make sense for the Ravens and for Griffin

Robert Griffin III has one of the most unique backup jobs in the NFL.

If things were to go right for the Ravens, the 2012 second-overall pick would never see the field - and that includes in the short and long-term.

Behind the league's reigning MVP and 23-year-old breakout star Lamar Jackson, Griffin's chances to see the field as a full-time starter in a Ravens uniform are, simply, non-existent at this time.

And according to a report from Ian Rapoport, Griffin's name has been discussed in trade talks as the league's new year draws closer and closer.

Two intriguing names that have been discussed in trade talks as the league year nears opening: #Ravens QB Robert Griffin III and #Raiders G Gabe Jackson, sources say. Jackson is due $9.6M and RGIII is due $2M. Both contracts are not guaranteed and both are tradable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2020

Griffin has played in 10 games in two seasons as a Raven with a 56.8 completion percentage on 25-of-44 passing. He's thrown for 246 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Of course, Griffin has experienced an up-and-down career in the NFL.

Once the starting quarterback for the Redskins and thought to be the future of the franchise, Griffin's time in D.C. flamed out and he left Washington in 2016. He started five games for the Browns after he left the Redskins - and spent 2017 without a team before the Ravens signed him in 2018.

People who say "You can't" or "You won't", are usually the ones afraid that "You will" — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 10, 2020

Now, though, Griffin could find himself on the move if Rapoport's report bears fruit.

Griffin has a base salary of two million dollars in 2020 and a cap hit of 2.5 million dollars. Should the Ravens move on from him, and receive no contracts in return, the cap savings would be minimal.

But while the Ravens hypothetical trade of Griffin would net very little, it's a move that certainly would work in Griffin's favor.

He's found himself locked behind Jackson for the foreseeable future, and with Griffin now on the wrong side of 30, the opportunity for him to compete for a starting job is right now.

Griffin would provide a cheap option to compete for a starting job, especially for teams that are likely to miss out on the Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa sweepstakes in April's draft. A veteran presence, Griffin could fit in with a team like the Panthers, Chargers, Raiders or Bears - essentially, teams that either need or want competition at the quarterback spot.

As for the Ravens, the main focus of the organization would be ensuring that third-string quarterback Trace McSorley is ready to take game snaps if need be. Or, the team would need to acquire another quarterback through the draft or free agency and take what little compensation Griffin would likely return.

While it would likely be a minimal deal, a potential Griffin move would be one that could net a positive for both sides - a pick for the Ravens and potentially one last chance for Griffin to start in the NFL.

