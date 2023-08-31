Why Robbinsville football running back Cuttler Adams is the most underrated prospect in WNC

Some Western North Carolina high school football coaches believe Robbinsville running back Cuttler Adams is the best player in the area. His statistics from the last two seasons back it up.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound senior has rushed for more than 2,100 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging more than 7 yards per carry. Yet he's still flying under the radar of college coaches.

Adams holds offers to play football at Yale and Catawba, a Division II school. Other programs are interested, Robbinsville coach Dee Walsh said, but that's where it stops.

"There's a lot of people saying, 'We're definitely thinking about it. He's one that we're thinking he might,' " Walsh said. "You hear that a lot. We want to hear them pull the trigger."

Adams has the size, athleticism and grades. He clocked 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash, benched 285 pounds and squatted over 400. He is a straight-A student and is 1,259 yards from breaking the program's rushing record.

So what's the rub?

Visibility and competition level might play a factor. Adams hails from Robbinsville, with a population of 842, according to 2021 census data. His high school plays in the 1A classification, the smallest class in the NCHSAA. However, the Smoky Mountain Conference where Robbinsville plays is one of the best in the state at that classification. It has produced seven state champions in the last 10 years.

Asheville High coach Cort Radford has faced Adams twice in 2021 and 2022. Adams led Robbinsville to victory as a sophomore, rushing for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Radford's team avenged that loss a year later, but Adams still managed to run for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Radford said Adams is a player opposing defenses must account for on every play.

“And a lot of times, you’ve got one or the other,” Radford said. “You either got breakaway speed, or you’re a physical runner, but he’s got both.”

Adams is a capable blocker, too. It's that total package that make him a viable college prospect.

“I really appreciate every school investing in me,” Adams said. “I’m gonna keep working hard, and the Lord will guide me to the right one.”

Adams is visiting Appalachian State this weekend, despite not holding a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers. His competitive spirit could set him apart from some of his peers. He has been a two-way player for Robbinsville — with at least 50 tackles and an interception in each season — whose role is expected to dial back in 2023 to preserve his health. "He didn't ever get to come off the field," Walsh said.

Which brings us back to that recruitment: “No matter who’s ahead of me or what I’m gonna try to beat them out every play," Adams said. "I just want to be the best everywhere I go.”

