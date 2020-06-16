Why Rob Ninkovich doesn't believe Colin Kaepernick would be distraction for Patriots

If Colin Kaepernick does have something left in the tank, and the New England Patriots decide to give him a shot, is he worth the "distractions" he may bring with him to Foxboro?

According to Rob Ninkovich, New England actually would be one of the ideal places for the ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback to land.

The former Patriots linebacker said Monday on ESPN's "Get Up!" that Kaepernick wouldn't be a distraction, and that's because of the one and only Bill Belichick. The longtime Pats head coach has had a way of keeping his team focused on the task at hand rather than on the noise outside the locker room.

"Bringing guys in that could be a distraction, Bill Belichick is able to take the whole team, you come together, you have a team meeting, he explains everything to you and everyone just goes on as regular business," Ninkovich said. "Every single day, you come in, you work on your craft and you try to be better individually as a player and try to come together as a team.

"I think Bill Belichick is if not the best, one of the best to ever bring a team together no matter who's on the roster, no matter what they have at his disposal. He's able to bring guys together from all over different parts. So I think that Kaepernick in a Patriots locker room would not be a distraction."

The Patriots may already be content with their QB situation as they've seemingly committed to 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham as the successor to Tom Brady. Brian Hoyer, who signed this offseason for his third stint in New England, will back up Stidham and be a valuable veteran presence for the 23-year-old signal-caller.

Of course, it's impossible to know what Belichick has up his sleeve. Perhaps he'll bring Kaepernick in for a workout to see what he looks like after three years of being out of the league. Why not, right?

If it isn't the Patriots, one of the other 31 NFL teams surely could use Kaepernick's services. But we've known that for a while now. At this point, it's just a matter of which team steps up and takes action.

