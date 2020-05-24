Why Rickey Henderson should be seen as one of Michael Jordans of MLB

There will never be another Michael Jordan. But there could be those who hold a prominent role in the sport they play. The "Michael Jordan" of baseball, for instance.

Bleacher Report composed a list of MLB's G.O.A.T.s, and yes -- Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout was mentioned. You can't create a greatest of all time without mentioning him, but the A's have an MJ of their own in Rickey Henderson.

Not only did the BR writeup mention the numbers that put the Man of Steal on the map (1,406 stolen bases, 2,295 runs, both MLB records), but it's a great reminder of his "greatest of all-time speech."

That iconic moment wasn't initially supposed to happen in the way it played out. When he took the microphone after breaking St. Louis Cardinals star Lou Brock's base-stealing record, Henderson went off-script.

The original hand-written speech that was folded up on a piece of paper, and in Rickey's uniform didn't happen, and it certainly didn't possess the words saying he was the greatest -- even though the Hall of Famer was. He was caught up in the moment and said the epic words which solidified such a strong career.

Henderson simply forgot about the original words.

Henderson also had a certain swag and attitude about him -- remind you of anyone else?

