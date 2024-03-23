Why was Rick Barnes fired at Texas? How former Longhorns coach came to Tennessee basketball

It's a storyline and matchup that was circled immediately on Selection Sunday when the South Region was released — both teams just needed to get there.

Tennessee vs. Texas — or, more accurately, Vols coach Rick Barnes vs. his former Longhorns squad — in March Madness.

That matchup will come to fruition on Saturday 2-seed Tennessee takes on 7-seed Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament inside Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

And so, as the lead-up to tip-off approaches and as Tennessee looks to punch its ticket back to the Sweet 16, let's revisit what led to Barnes being fired at Texas and ultimately finding his way to Rocky Top.

Here is what you need to know about what led to Barnes' time in Austin coming to an end:

Where did Rick Barnes coach before Tennessee?

Before joining the Vols, Barnes coached the Texas Longhorns for 17 seasons before he was ultimately fired in 2015. He was hired by the Vols when his predecessor, Donnie Tyndall, was fired after just one year in Knoxville for lying about the extent of NCAA violations he committed at Southern Mississippi.

Why was Rick Barnes fired from Texas?

In short — and this speaks more true to today's college athletics landscape — Barnes' firing at Texas came down to winning.

Barnes, who came to Texas following four seasons at Clemson, led the Longhorns to the NCAA tournament on 16 different occasions and three Big 12 regular-season titles. He became the program's all-time winningest coach and brought the Longhorns to the school's first Final Four in over 50 years in 2003, his fifth season at the helm.

Despite all that, one thing was missing: consistent postseason success. And when you coach at a program like Texas, where you have the expectations to win not only on the court but also in recruiting with 5-star recruits and have all the resources to win, that becomes the top priority. Barnes had not won the Big 12 tournament title nor led the Longhorns past the Elite Eight after that 2003 season.

It looked like Barnes would return to the Longhorns sidelines after Texas lost to Butler in the first round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament. Barnes said in his farewell news conference that he was told that by then-Texas athletic director Steve Patterson, but things changed.

There were reports, which Barnes confirmed at that news conference, that he could have held onto his job if he fired his entire coaching staff, but Barnes didn't do that.

"I couldn't do that. That would be me saying this is about me," Barnes said. "I've been carried by a lot of people here. We're in this together."

Saturday's matchup in the NCAA Tournament won't be the first time Barnes has faced his former squad. He most recently faced the Longhorns in 2023 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge Game, downing his former team 82-71 in Knoxville. He previously lost his first trip back to Austin in 2022, with the Vols losing that game by one point, 52-51.

His hire at Tennessee was quick — a few days in fact, which he alluded to before that 2022 matchup between the Vols and the Longhorns.

“I knew the day I was sitting in that press conference with you guys,” Barnes said. “I knew I was getting on a plane headed to Knoxville, Tennessee.”

At Tennessee, Barnes has led the Vols to six NCAA Tournament appearances, two trips to the Sweet 16, two SEC regular season titles and an SEC Tournament title.

"Coming to Tennessee was a blessing," Barnes said Friday to assembled media in Charlotte. "Maybe I didn't know it at the time. But I couldn't have asked for a better way to be in a position where my career will end."

Rick Barnes teams coached

Before joining Texas and Tennessee, Barnes had several coaching stops at mid-majors and a stint in the ACC.

Following assistant jobs at North State Academy, Davidson, George Mason, Alabama and Ohio State, Barnes made his bones as a head coach at several smaller but historically successful programs. He spent one season at George Mason, six years at Providence, and four at Clemson.

Here's a breakdown of his head coaching history and record:

George Mason (1987-1988): 20-10

Providence (1988-1994): 108-76

Clemson (1994-1998): 74-48

Texas (1998-2015): 402-180

Tennessee (2015-present): 200-100

Rick Barnes record at Texas

Barnes went 402-180 overall in 17 seasons at the helm of the Longhorns program. He led Texas to 16 NCAA Tournament appearances and one trip to the Final Four in 2003.

Here's a full year-by-year breakdown of how Barnes did at Texas:

Career: 402-180 overall

2014-15: 20-14 overall

2013-14: 24-11 overall

2012-13: 16-18 overall

2011-12: 20-14 overall

2010-11: 28-8 overall

2009-10: 24-10 overall

2008-09: 23-12 overall

2007-08: 31-7 overall

2006-07: 25-10 overall

2005-06: 30-7 overall

2004-05: 20-11 overall

2003-04: 25-8 overall

2002-03: 26-7 overall

2001-02: 22-12 overall

2000-01: 25-9 overall

1999-2000: 24-9 overall

1998-99: 19-13 overall

